The Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee discussed two infrastructure improvement bills for Excelsior and Greenwood during its March 29 meeting.
Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) is the sole author of both of the pair of bills. HF 4464 calls for $3.9 million worth of investments to reconstruct the St. Alban’s Bay Bridge in Excelsior and Greenwood, while HF 4465 calls for $2.4 million in funding for Excelsior and the replacement of an aging water main, sanitary sewer, and stormwater infrastructure.
HF 4465
Morrison said the bill will help the city address its drinking water infrastructure “including replacing a more than 100-year-old water main, and reconstruct and rebuild sanitary sewer and stormwater infrastructure,”
She also offered background on Excelsior, including its importance to the Lake Minnetonka community, and how the city receives no local government aid or municipal state aid. She said it is a net contributor to the fiscal disparities program with nearly $900,000 of commercial tax capacity.
Morrison said the city has an average income of $70,000, with 7% of residents living below the poverty line.
“In spite of those limitations, Excelsior has invested over $22 million in infrastructure over the past 11 years and the levy has increased by over 30% over the past seven years. Utility rates have had to increase significantly to cover the utility portion of the infrastructure projects,” she said.
Excelsior City Councilmember Jennifer Caron and City Engineer Morgan Dawley also testified in favor of the infrastructure improvements.
“We are an economically diverse city. Sixty-three percent of our housing is multi-family apartments and 41% of renter households in Excelsior are experiencing housing cost burden,” Caron said.
According to Caron, ICA Food Shelf in the past year has provided more than 1,273 services to Excelsior households. She city has invested $22 million in infrastructure since 2010.
“We were able to make that investment because we leveed to cover the bond payments for street reconstruction and we increased utility rates to cover water main, sanitary sewer and stormwater investments. Over the past 12 years, our water base rates have increased over 179%, from $18 to $60 per unit... our water volume rates increased 40%. Our projections for future rate increases are in the range of an additional 20% for both the base and volume rates over the next six years,” she said.
The city still has more than $30 million worth of streets and utilities improvements to complete, Caron said. The city’s main priorities are Third and Center Streets, which are among the oldest in the city and have continued to experience water breaks in the past ten months.
“At this point, our bonding capacity is stretched thin, our residents are feeling the weight of the levy increases, which have ranged in the 8% to 13.3% range for the past four years and are primarily dedicated (to) service and public safety. Residents are squeezed also by the mark evaluation increases that Excelsior has experienced, which also increases the property taxes. This is an extra burden on fixed-income residents, which is 30% of our population who are 60 and older,” she said.
Caron concluded by asking for the committee’s help because the city believes they have done as much as a small community can reasonably do and hope they can count on the committee for support.
HF 4464
Morrison explained that HF 4464 will help both Excelsior and Greenwood pre-design, design and construct the St. Alban’s Bay Bridge, which maintains a significant connection to downtown Excelsior. The bridge is structurally deficient and is restricted for certain truck traffic due to its condition, she said.
“We’ve shared what Excelsior’s limitations are. Greenwood is an even smaller town, so I will just conclude by saying Excelsior and Greenwood request help from the state to reconstruct this bridge for necessary safety, economic and transportation improvements,” she said.
Greenwood Councilmember Bill Cooke testified, voicing his support for the bill and providing background on the bridge. The bridge carries Minnetonka Boulevard over the channel between Excelsior Bay and St. Alban’s Bay and was constructed by Hennepin County in 1940. Both Excelsior and Greenwood have shared maintenance and improvements for the bridge since Hennepin County transferred the ownership of the bridge to them.
“The bridge has a regional benefit. It provides access and service to many people around the lake and visiting the lake. The bridge in Minnetonka Boulevard serves the east edge of the lake country and directly impacts six communities, as well as providing recreational access to thousands of visitors each year. Most of the traffic on the bridge is generated by the region and not by the cities that own it,” he said, adding that the bridge also serves as water access to St. Alban’s Bay and helps encourage non-repairing public use of the lake.
The bridge provides a crossing for the Three Rivers Park Trail while providing pedestrian and bicycle access for cities from Victoria to downtown Minneapolis, Cooke said.
“This bridge is a large regional benefit to the state of Minnesota. Because of this and the important nature of this bridge to the non-repairing and non-residents of Greenwood and Excelsior and to the public at large, our cities have been planning this renewal project and strongly support the project’s inclusion in the bonding bill,” he concluded.
Rep. Dean Urdahl (R-St. Grove City) asked whether the Saint Alban’s Bay Bridge was registered as a historic bridge and if the Public Facilities Authority was involved. Morrison said the bridge is eligible.
“I would encourage to go forward on the bridge request in terms of historic designation because I have a bridge in Meeker County that is currently undergoing that process and the fact that they are on the historic list is making them eligible for more funding,” Urdahl said.
Dawley said the PFA funding for the water reconstruction request has not been made and that Excelsior has used PFA funds for other things. At this time, replacing an aging water main is not on the PFA list, he said.
“We also have noted that the PFA opportunities for the city of Excelsior have been low-interest loan opportunities and given some of the prior testimony with respect to the burden on debt and also utility rates, that’s why the city of Excelsior is respectfully looking for the grant assistance, if you will, from the state in this particular situation,” Dawley said.
The full meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWG5ANSs28o.
According to a press release, the committee will consider legislation to rehabilitate Third Street and Center Street to improve traffic flow and pedestrian access in and near downtown Excelsior this week.
