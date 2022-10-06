Study extended from Highway 100 in St. Louis Park and Carver County Road 33 in Hollywood
The results are in from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Highway 7 study, which was conducted from last November to June.
Results were shared with the Excelsior City Council at its Sept. 19 meeting. The area of Highway 7 studied stretched from Highway 100 in St. Louis Park to Carver County Road 33 in Hollywood and was intended to identify safety improvements, according to MnDOT’s website. The three main reasons for conducting the study were to determine if the number and severity of crashes is abnormal, to identify the primary factors for the crashes, and to propose short-, medium- and long-term updates to improve safety on Highway 7.
The study began after the death of 20-year-old Parker Nelson in June 2021, who was killed in an accident at Eureka Road and Highway 7 intersection. Following his death, Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie wrote a letter to the state’s transportation commissioner last year and released it to the public to draw attention to the issue. After the study began, residents and visitors of the area were able to leave comments on a comment map to share safety concerns and many did until the survey closed in January. The comments are still available to view at app.publiccoordinate.com/#/projects/RSA/map.
“There was quite an outcry from the public to do something on Highway 7 and with no major projects really planned for the foreseeable future, our commissioner stepped forward and said, ‘hey we can do this road safety audit then maybe we can get a good vision for the plan moving forward,’” said Derek Leuer from MnDOT, adding later that the segment of the study from Minnetrista to Minnetonka received the most responses.
The general themes of those comments included an interest in adding different intersection controls, more roundabouts or traffic lights and more safe pedestrian crossings as well as nighttime visibility, traffic light visibility and timing issues, according to the presentation.
Leuer shared the recommendations most pertinent to Excelsior, starting with potential corridor-wide initiatives that MnDOT would not be able lead, which would include installing enforcement confirmation lights to safely observe and pursue red light violators, increasing signal conspicuity (yellow borders), increasing enforcement and creating a Highway 7 Corridor Coalition.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron asked what the expectation was that the long-term improvements for Excelsior could be executed, such as roundabouts.
In regards to the Highway 7, County Road 19 and Oak Street intersection, MnDOT recommended installing a “no right turn on red” sign for the westbound right-turn movement to be active during school arrival and dismissal times. Leuer called the intersection “skewed” and suggested cleaning it up. The intersection is located across from Excelsior Elementary.
For the intersection of Highway 7 and Water Street/Chaska Road, the suggestion was to realign and construct an acceleration lane for the westbound right turn from Water Street onto Highway 7 to prevent drivers from illegally crossing Highway 7 to get to Chaska Road.
“The way that intersection is set up, it kind of allows drivers to illegally cross Highway 7 and that can be kind of a dangerous maneuver, ” Leuer said.
Other intersections included Highway 7 and Galpin Lake Road, where MnDOT recommended implementing access control changes or closures and removing the free flow southbound right immediately east at Oak Street and Galpin Lake Road. For the intersection of Highway 7 and High Point Road, the recommendation included restricting left turns onto Highway 7 at the intersection to improve safety.
Caron asked Leuer what the next step was. He said MnDOT was currently trying to identify the highest priority areas and funding needs for those areas, and Shorewood areas of the study had a higher priority. MnDOT met with Shorewood earlier this month.
Currently, MnDOT is trying to find people to lead the Highway 7 Corridor Coalition and he said funding is the most difficult part of implementing recommendations.
The full video of MnDOT’s presentation to the Excelsior City Council is available on the city website. For additional information about the study and a full breakdown of the recommendations, visit dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy7slp-hollywood.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner and Mayor Todd Carlson were absent from the meeting.
