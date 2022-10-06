Study extended from Highway 100 in St. Louis Park and Carver County Road 33 in Hollywood

The results are in from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Highway 7 study, which was conducted from last November to June.

Screenshot

A map of the area from Minnetrista to Minnetonka included in the Highway 7 study. The indicated areas were given a variety of short-, medium- and long-term recommendations.

Tags

Load comments