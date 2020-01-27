Natalie Mendez has been named Dimensions Memory Care Manager at the Pillars of Shorewood Landing.
Mendez has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and experience in the memory care field. She has also trained under industry leaders, Teepa Snow and Jolene Brackey.
Mendez brings an emphasis on positive physical approach and person-centered practices in dementia care.
Info: shorewoodsenior.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.