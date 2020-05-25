Memorial Day, a time to remember our lost veterans

Bob Harris spent two years in the U.S. Air Force starting when he was 23 years old. Now, Harris, 91 is a resident at the Waters of Excelsior. His father was in the service during World War I, but no one else in the family had military experience, he said.
Harris is originally from Roseau. He was only 17 years old and still in high school during World War II. There was an older man he knew who needed help on his farm. All the men were off to war, so Harris spent his summers doing work for him. He drove the truck and bailed hay, he said.
The older man had a 35-year-old son who felt a responsibility to his country and enlisted, Harris said. The son was put into the infantry in the army and died only six weeks after he enlisted.
“That was a tragedy for his family,” he said. This has stayed with him for all these years. He and many of his friends didn’t have to serve during wartime because they were too young. They spent time in the service, but it wasn’t until the war was over, he said.
Harris started college at 17 years old and was exempt from the draft until after he graduated from dental school. He spent one year at his practice with his father, who was also a dentist, before he was drafted for service, he said.
He was young at the time and supposes he didn’t cast a good image for some of the older people in town, he said, adding they probably thought “who is this kid going to go in my mouth.”
His duty in the Air Force was to provide dental work for the flight servicemen, Harris said. There were about 12 dentists and only six dental operatories. The dentists had to work shifts that were either 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2-10 p.m. Every day he had half the day off, he said.
Harris picked up a lot of dental experience during his time in the service. There was a lot of work to be done. The men came from all over the country, “half of them had never been near a dental office, or it didn’t seem like to me,” he said.
It was a quiet and pleasant two years in the Air Force, he said. He wasn’t involved in any war efforts. The closest he got was when he had generals in his dental chair at the Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, he added.
The servicemen were his friends in those years. He had a nice relationship with them, he said. In his free time, he would usually golf with friends or work on his car. There was a hobby shop there so he started restoring old cars, he said. The group of men servicing airplanes had the equipment and they’d help him, he added.
Memorial Day’s importance
He is happy to carry his head high for having done his part, Harris said. For his age, it was the only thing he could do. He is very active with the American Legion and the Veterans Administration. He contributes as much time and money as he can to various groups that support veterans.
“I support them with all my might,” he said.
When he was in his hometown, Harris would always put on his uniform and take part in parades to honor the veterans. He used to fly his flag on all holidays, even putting a light on it so it could fly through the day and night. Now, he is quarantined at the Waters of Excelsior. He can’t really celebrate, he said, adding “it’s going to be a different kind of Memorial Day this year.”
Harris is glad we have Memorial Day, he said, adding that it should always be a prime holiday for the rest of time. “These guys with their artificial limbs, they deserve more than what we can give,” he said.
