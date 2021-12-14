She is the first female mayor in the town’s history
Deephaven has chosen a new mayor.
Deephaven City Councilmember Melissa McNeill was appointed mayor during the Dec. 6 Deephaven City Council meeting. She’s the first female mayor in the town’s history.
“I am very grateful to have this opportunity. It’s obviously very unique and I hope it opens up the channels for more to follow. There’s only been a handful of female city council members in history, so hopefully, what do they say? ‘If you can see it, you can be it’ and I hope this encourages women to get more involved in their community,” she said.
The vote was unanimous. McNeill will to take over the rest of former Mayor Paul Skrede’s unexpired term through 2022. Skrede unexpectedly died on Sept. 28 this year.
“It’s humbling, it’s daunting, these are big shoes to fill,” McNeill said, who has served on the council since 2019.
Skrede was very involved in the city, after having served 19 years between his time as mayor and his time on the Deephaven City Council. She said keeping up with that is going to take every member of the council.
In order to do that, McNeill set up a first-of-its-kind meeting with the council and city administrator to prioritize goals for the next year, which is a tradition she’d like to start.
“In this transition time, where a mayor has been appointed and now a city councilmember has also been appointed to fill my role, what can we do during this transition time to be most effective and prioritize goals for the city?” she said.
The council also declared her councilmember seat vacant, and then unanimously voted for Planning Commission Chair John Studer to fill her spot and serve the remainder of her term.
While she’s mayor, McNeill will also be juggling her full-time job as managing director of business development and investor relations at Blackburn Investment Management.
“I’m eternally grateful for the council that we have, because without a strong council to help shepherd this transition through, there’s no way I’d be able to take on this challenge. It’s definitely a credit to the strength of the council that I’m even able to do this,” she said.
Councilmember Steve Erickson was appointed mayor pro tem by Skrede at the beginning of the year to serve in his absence.
To honor Skrede, the Northome Avenue Bridge was dedicated to him earlier this month. He spent six years advocating for funds to replace the bridge, which had become a safety hazard because fire trucks could not go over the bridge.
A firetruck was parked on the bridge at the ceremony to show its strength, McNeill said. But it was also a nod to the former mayor.
“He was extremely fiscally conservative and very very responsible with the city’s funds, so he had been pushing back against the Excelsior Fire District on funds for a new truck and finally gave in and agreed to help finance the truck. And this is the latter truck that was purchased with the funds that he finally gave in and approved,” she said with a laugh.
