‘Larger-than-life personality’ will be missed
Longtime Deephaven Mayor Paul Skrede died last week at the age of 75.
He had been mayor of the city since 2007.
“Skrede served Deephaven for 19 years in many capacities, earning him the respect, admiration and high regard of all those with whom he worked,” according to a statement from the city. “Employees and citizens have benefited from Paul’s knowledge, leadership and true love for his town. His contributions will forever serve as an example of untiring and dedicated public service. The Deephaven City Council expresses sincere appreciation for his leadership, his unselfish and dedicated devotion, and his significant impact on Deephaven.”
Skrede also served on the Deephaven City Council and Excelsior Fire Board in 2003-2006.
According to his campaign website from 2020, Skrede moved to Deephaven in 1976 with his wife Paula and son Robbie. Paula Skrede died unexpectedly in 2007.
When he initially ran for a seat on the Deephaven City Council, he wanted to do his “part to revere Deephaven’s rich history and help maintain the qualities the city offered us when we moved in. We wanted to help keep Deephaven, Deephaven,” according to his campaign website.
During his time as an elected official, Skrede touted the construction of a new fire station and city hall as well as work on park improvements and city infrastructure.
City Administrator Dana Young said, “this is a big loss for the city.”
“He was retired,” Young said. “He had a couple passions in life. One was golf. One was being mayor of Deephaven. He put an exceptional amount of time into those duties. ... He had such a larger-than-life personality. You noticed him when he walks in the room. We’re going to miss him greatly. It was so unexpected. You recognize in life nothing is guaranteed.”
Young said Skrede’s visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Hubers Funeral Home in Excelsior.
The funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Calvary Church in Deephaven.
Appointment
Councilmember Steven Erickson will serve as mayor pro tem.
“I have filled this role for the last five years,” Erickson said during Monday’s Deephaven City Council meeting. “Unfortunately, now I have to do the job.”
The position of mayor pro tem was picked by Skrede at the beginning of the year to serve in his absence.
The Deephaven City Council also declared the mayor’s position vacant after discussing the vacancy during a special work session.
Young said per state statute they plan to appoint someone, likely a member of the Deephaven City Council, as mayor to finish the remainder of Skrede’s term through 2022.
“In talking with our lawyers, we really can’t continue to operate under a mayor pro tem with just four council members,” Young said. “There seems to be a need to appoint someone.”
The Deephaven City Council chose not to make an appointment during the Oct. 4 meeting “to give the process a little more thought,” Young said.
Should the Deephaven City Council appoint one of its members as mayor, they would then look to appoint a new Deephaven City Council member to serve the remaining 15 months.
“We would put some sort of notice out there,” Young said. “We would invite members of the public or current committee members to see if they have any interest.”
The next Deephaven City Council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.
