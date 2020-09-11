Maritime Heritage Minnesota seeks funds to identify underwater anomalies

Ann Merriman and Christopher Olson are underwater archaeologists with five degrees between them. The couple founded and operate Maritime Heritage Minnesota or MHM, a nonprofit organization dedicated to documenting and preserving nautical archaeological and maritime history resources.
The two are the only employees and have a team of volunteers and a board of trustees. They have been working on Lake Minnetonka even before they founded the organization in 2005. In 2003, Merriman ran the office for the Lake Minnetonka Division of the Minnesota Transportation Museum in Excelsior and Olson kept the Steamboat Minnehaha running.
Their work consists of sonar surveying the lake to locate anomalies, reviewing the sonar to identify possible shipwrecks and diving to determine what they are. They do historical research on the anomalies or wrecks to see if they would qualify as an archaeological site. If so, they fill out forms and the site gets a number if approved.
Then, they write up the results into a project report which is sent to the Office of the State Archaeologist and the grant provider, if there is one. All reports are online and free for those who want to read them, Merriman said.
The oldest wreck that is currently at the bottom of Lake Minnetonka is a vessel that sank in 1879. One of the oldest items was a dugout canoe that was removed in 1934 during a drought. MHM radiocarbon-dated the canoe to be nearly 1,000 years old.
They can work on the lake until Nov. 1 when the boat needs to go into storage. Diving through October is cold, but they’re willing to do it, she said. How long they will stay out this year depends on if they receive more fundraising and if they get a grant they applied for on another lake.
MHM plans to submit a grant or raise funds to work on Lake Minnetonka next year. If any funds from this year are not used, the money will be dedicated to Lake Minnetonka for next year, she said.
During their current project, they have identified three new wrecks, bringing the total to 86 wrecks at the bottom of Lake Minnetonka, she said. Items are marine-related such as boats, boilers or docks. Besides wrecks, MHM encounters snowmobiles, vehicles and hot water heaters on the lake’s floor.
“Who knew we might hit 100 wrecks if we keeping going this way, or more,” Merriman said.
In order to continue the work, MHM needs funds.
MHM applied for a grant from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant Program for work on Lake Minnetonka but it was denied. That is common Merriman said. That is why MHM started fundraising. The organization has raised just under $3,5000 of its $5,000 goal.
There is a lot of overhead and $5,000 isn’t a lot of money when dealing with a boat, Merriman said. Money already donated has gone to paying for fuel and filling scuba tanks. The money left over from these necessities typically goes to her and Olson as salary. Right now, they are working for no money, she added.
For those interested in supporting the effort, donations can be made at the Maritime Heritage Minnesota’s Facebook page or at its website, Maritimeheritagemn.org. Donations are tax-deductible.
Sometimes people get the wrong idea about the organization’s work, Merriman said. They aren’t looking for lost treasure and aren’t trying to solve any mysteries. It’s not a mystery when you do your research, she said, adding they answer questions about sites, objects or anomalies.
“We look for busted up boats on the bottom of the lake and we love them,” Merriman said.
