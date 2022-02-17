Television cameras and other media lined up to cover a “walk-out” Feb. 16, at Minnetonka High School that was spurred by alleged racial comments. It also followed the resignation of the girls basketball coach.
“There was a dispute between a few of our students involving accusations of hurtful and derogatory words,” explained JacQui Getty, a district spokesperson. “We are actively working through this situation with the students and their families. The dispute is not between our student-athletes, although one of the students involved is a member of our girls basketball team.”
She was unable to provide any additional information due to student privacy concerns.
Additionally, girls basketball coach Leah Dasovich announced her decision to step away from coaching for the remainder of the season.
“For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach,” Dasovich announced in an email to girls basketball families.
“I want to share with our student-athletes and their parents that while this situation and decision are devastating for me and my family, our student-athletes deserve to have a strong and safe finish to their season.”
An assistant coach will be interim head coach.
The “walk-out,” which was scheduled for 1 p.m., went off about 45 minutes later, as those who had gathered outside waited for more Minnetonka students to come outside. One unsubstantiated rumor from the organizers was that the students inside were on “lock-down.”
According to school officials, the school was locked, but students could leave if they chose to. They just could not re-enter if they left.
Prior to the event, Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education, a grassroots organization promoting equitable education in the Minnetonka School District, indicated via social media that the student walkout organized by Minnetonka High School Women of Color and Men of Color had been canceled.
“The MCEE, WOC and MOC are not affiliated with any organization that may be planning protest actions for Wednesday, February 16,” according to a post via Instagram. “Our support for the students and families impacted by race-based hate remains steadfast, and we look forward to supporting a future event organized by and for Minnetonka students at a future date.”
The march began with students from other west suburban high schools and a few Minnetonka students. The largest contingent arrived shortly before 1 p.m. from St. Louis Park High School.
About 70 students marched from the glass doors by the main office, around the school to the entrance of the school’s ice area, located at Pagel Activity Center.
Several students shared their thoughts on the protest.
“I am willing to do what it takes,” said Minnetonka High junior Chase Garcia. “Black lives do matter! Does the administration see that? I have seen situations going back to when I was in middle school.
“We have the right to come to school and feel safe.”
Garcia was asked about the fact that not many Minnetonka students were standing with him outside.
“They might be afraid of being punished, getting detention,” he said.
Just then, an adult organizer assisting with the protest got on the loudspeaker above a large white van and shouted: “Minnetonka High School, we’re outside” and encouraged the students to join them.
After a few minutes, there was another announcement on the loudspeaker: “They’re pretty much on lock-down right now.”
Harriet Healey, a Minnetonka ninth-grader, was one of the students who made her way outside. She was asked where the other Minnetonka students were.
“I know kids wanted to go to the walk-out, but people in the school said it was canceled,” she said.
While this was a peaceful rally by students from Minnetonka and other area schools, a chant went up, led by an organizer with a microphone: “No Justice!” to which the crowd responded, “No Peace!”
Senior Ezra Hudson, a football player, who came over with the group from St. Louis Park High School, said, “I know about the racism kids in suburban schools go through. St. Louis Park does a better job allowing us to advocate than most schools. But we still have to work on it.”
Before 1 p.m., Minnetonka officials blocked off two of three entrances to school parking lots with orange and white barricades. That meant some of the people coming from other communities had to park along the frontage road north of the school.
