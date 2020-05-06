Magic Gardens, where imagination blooms

Lisa George and her mother, Nancy Guldberg, are both Excelsior residents. They have been creating Magic Gardens for a decade or two with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, George said.
A magic garden is a play area made by the children themselves. It incorporates their toys and things found in the garage to be repurposed and put into the garden, igniting their imagination, George said. These magic gardens could be in a planted pot in the house or an outdoor garden.
It all started when she received a fairy as a gift, Guldberg said. She created a space for the fairy to live and for her grandchildren to play in the garden. Her grandsons were not fond of fairies, so they needed to find a way to incorporate things they liked, such as dinosaurs. Part of the inspiration behind magic gardens was figuring out how to make it fit for boys and girls, she said.
George’s grandson loved her vegetable garden and wanted to help with it, she said. A few stepped-on plants later she decided to help him make his own garden of pumpkins. Every time he came over the plant had grown only an inch, George said.
But, the leaves were huge and looked Jurassic. He started adding his dinosaur toys into the garden and making items for it. It was his own place that he created, she said.
Even outside of their family, children are drawn toward the gardens. Neighbor kids will come over to her porch to grab toy buckets and play in the garden, George said. One of her neighbors built a garden because her grandson always wanted to play in her garden, she added.
The mother-daughter duo realized there was something there. That they could take many of the gardens they’ve created and inspire that same creativity in others, George said.
Guldberg created the Magic Gardens website at magicgardens.fun. It includes over 45 garden ideas, videos, the ability to “send sunshine” which is sunflower seeds and a customized note and a free downloadable or colored print version of their book, also called “Magic Gardens,” for purchase. The book provides questions to guide garden making and to create a meaningful connection, she said. The website is a tool to get people started on their own garden, she added.
They were going to launch the website later in the summer, George said. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. George was furloughed from work, so she and Guldberg rallied to get everything finished as soon as possible so families could take advantage of the information and inspiration. They wanted it out before Mother’s Day.
“It does make a great gift for that,” she said.
“More than ever getting kids off the couch and getting kids outside is really important,” George said. With learning being done online and watching television, “kids are super tech-saturated right now,” she added.
After being trapped inside, getting out into nature is a good way to make a connection and get out all that pent-up energy, Guldberg said.
Starting Magic Gardens has given George a reason to talk to her mom every day, she said, adding their connection has changed in the most positive way forever. They feed off of each other’s energy. Her mom is creative, optimistic and puts up with her craziness, she laughed. “I hope that the book can do for other people what it’s done for our family,” she said.
Working with her daughter has been a joyful and peaceful time, Guldberg said. They’ve been working on their business during a low point for her, which has been helpful, she added. Guldberg lost her husband and Lisa’s dad, just months ago. Creating Magic Gardens has helped them come together and find healing, she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.