The year that was 2020 brought triumphs and challenges, most notably caused by COVID-19, to the South Lake Minnetonka community. Traditions began and paused due to the pandemic, such as the beloved Klondike Dog Derby. New restaurants and places to gather opened and community members were there to help when times were tough.
New businesses popped up on Water Street
The Bull and Finch Gastropub at 200 Water St. in Excelsior opened its doors. The pub doesn’t look much different from what patrons will remember of Jake O’Connor’s, the Irish pub that previously operated in the space, but with some updates.
Partners Zach Brown and Victor Claffey wanted to keep the structure and atmosphere, but brighten it up, Claffey said. The Irish fare also got an update. Many techniques Irish pubs use are old, but the pub decided to implement new cooking techniques to bring the pub into the future, he said.
Irish pubs are inviting places, Brown said, adding when patrons come in, they want to enjoy themselves. The Bull and Finch will be the perfect place for events such as baby showers and rehearsal dinners, Claffey said.
The Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street is also in the works to open. The hotel is inside the historical Miller Block building at 234 Water St., which was built in the early 1900s. It will feature four individually designed rooms complete with bathrooms and full kitchens.
Renovations are led by development partners Jeff Verdoorn and Tyler Nelson to restore the building to its original glory. The partners liked the idea of Airbnb-like rental suites.
The partners anticipate guests seeking a weekend staycation or people in town to visit family or view Lake Minnetonka properties. Excelsior has become a destination city with a wide range of events, Verdoorn said.
Klondike Dog Derby started again
The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby, a free event for all ages, drew thousands of spectators to Excelsior Feb. 8-9. A dog sled race hadn’t been run in the Lake Minnetonka area for 22 years. The races in the 1980s and 1990s were near Mound on Cooks Bay.
The derby is a tradition in the Lake Minnetonka area. Racing has taken place in Excelsior as far back as 1937. The first race was part of Excelsior’s Klondike Day Winter Carnival in 1937, according to Bethany Hway, the president and race coordinator.
The 2020 derby started and finished the race on Water Street in Excelsior. A total of 40 sled-dog teams raced 40 miles along the shores of lower Lake Minnetonka. Can Do Canines and Adopt a Husky MN received a portion of the proceeds.
In a letter posted on the event website, Hway wrote that the idea to start the Klondike Dog Derby again came from watching live coverage of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Duluth. Hway estimates that 500 volunteers put in 1,800 hours to make the race happen.
“It is a massive, massive effort and it has been incredible to me to see this community support and people who are out and willing to do anything, and excited about it,” Hway said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second annual race was postponed to February 2022.
Community members stepped up
Omar Yousef, a student at Minnetonka High School and a BSA Scout in Troop 345 in Deephaven started a mask-making campaign, Mask Up, Minnesota, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The idea came to Yousef after he overheard his mom, Nina Hamza, an internal medicine doctor at Ridgeview Clinic in Chanhassen, discussing a mask shortage in a meeting.
Yousef coordinated the process. He created a website and got the word out about the initiative. He provided access to materials to those making masks. Yousef cut the materials and elastic into the specifications needed for each mask. Then, they could email him when the masks were finished and he’d deliver them to Ridgeview.
The homemade masks are helpful for multiple reasons, according to Hamza. They are good for staff who don’t directly do patient care and for patients who come in without respiratory symptoms, she said. The hospital had a process for accepting, cleaning and using the masks for staff.
Yousef had a goal to provide 1,000 masks, which he was able to surpass. He said he would feel successful when Ridgeview officials said they had enough masks for a long period of time.
Alex and Dan Cordell, owners of Ace General Store in Excelsior, wanted to sell T-shirts that benefited downtown Excelsior businesses. The couple was aware that the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce was struggling and at the time all shops were forced to close.
In the wake of protests over George Floyd’s death, they pivoted their idea. After seeing many small businesses burnt down, they knew the money from the T-shirts needed to go where it was needed most.
The T-shirts cost $28 and all the proceeds went to #RestoreNorth. The fundraiser was open to any stores that wanted to carry the shirts. In the first week, they raised over $1,000 for north Minneapolis.
The Cordells made sure the language on the T-shirts translated to their new purpose. They shared on their website (shopacegeneralstore.com) that it was initially designed as a COVID-19 relief T-shirt. They were careful to be inclusive and kind, she said, adding they didn’t want to be insensitive to anyone.
“I can speak for Ace when we say black lives matter and that we stand with the Black Lives Matter movement,” she said.
Excelsior Commons on track for new look
The Excelsior City Council unanimously voted Sept. 9 to proceed with the Commons Master Park Plan implementation.
The Project Advisory Committee was thoughtful about the proposed bandshell being a building of today and not a recreation of a historic structure, said Dan Johnson, a representative from Community for the Commons.
For nine months, the committee worked on the project, which has been a community initiative, Johnson said. He thinks it will be a catalyst for other improvements in the park.
The structure was intended to be a place for picnics, small performances or ceremonies. It isn’t designed to reflect sound, but is meant to be supported by amplified sound or sound systems, he said.
The concept went through several public engagement sessions, surveys and polls of Community for the Commons members. The feedback from the community was overwhelmingly positive.
The project is budgeted at around $1 million, about half the cost that was originally projected. Community for the Commons needed to raise half of their contribution before the project could move into the construction drawing phase. Members were still tallying donations but were closer to raising all of the organization’s $250,000 target at the time of the meeting.
Construction was to begin in early spring, as soon as the ground has thawed to limit disruption to the park.
Construction drawings and bid documents were returned to the council for review at the 30% and 60% completion marks and the council voted unanimously to approve final construction drawings for the new pavilion and authorized advertisement of bids at the Dec. 21 meeting.
The Minnehaha set sail for a new home
The Excelsior City Council met with the Board of Directors of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka at the March 2 council meeting to potentially find a new launching site in Excelsior.
The Steamboat Minnehaha is an icon in the Lake Minnetonka area. Residents and community members have urged the council to find a new launching site. The Minnehaha’s launch site was 600 W. Lake Street in Shorewood, but the museum isn’t able to use the site any longer. The Minnehaha docked at a space in the Excelsior Marina on Excelsior Bay, which is leased until 2023.
“I’ve been meeting with the Minnehaha Board as well as some other residents, and there’s a lot of interest in really trying to find a solution in Excelsior to make that work,” Mayor Todd Carlson said. “I think what the board is looking for is just direction from the city. Do we feel the Minnehaha has a home here? If not, then we have to be very forthright, so they can look at locations.”
Gabriel Jabbour, the owner of the site at 600 W. Lake Street, said that he too wanted to see a clear direction from the cities on the matter of the Steamboat Minnehaha.
“This is a situation that is unique and the cities have to step forward,” Jabbour said. “I would be anxious and willing and excited to help with a solution.”
