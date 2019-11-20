Girls hockey opens 2019-20 season with a 6-3 win over Class A champions
If the opening 6-3 win over defending Class A state champion Breck is any indication of the girls hockey season that lies ahead for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 2019-20 should be memorable.
Now in the third year of a consistently deep roster with just one senior (goalie Rose Beeman), the Red Knights have six Division I commits and two strong netminders in Beeman (Wisconsin-Superior recruit) and junior Carly Greene.
The Red Knights (15-8-2 in 2018-19), under the direction of former NHLer Shjon Podein for a third season, used goals from six different skaters in the season-opener victory on the road.
Breck’s Emily Zumwinkle opened the scoring on the power-play 14 minutes into the game.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored four times less than 10 minutes into the second period, starting with sophomore Mary Zavoral’s power play goal just 31 seconds into the period with assists from sophomore Emma Peschel and junior Olivia Haag (Boston University).
Junior Anna Podein (Vermont), Avery Junker and Peschel scored at 6:25, 7:57 and 9:39 of the period to build the overwhelming lead. Junior Emma Hoen assisted on goals from Podein and Peschel while Haag added a helper on Junker’s goal.
Haag and Hoen each picked up three points while Peschel had four points.
Beeman stopped 24 shots to earn the win, including 10 saves in the third period.
Junior defenseman Abby Hancock (Brown University) is the captain with a pair of junior defensemen serving as assistant captains in Podein and Maya Jones along with Beeman and Haag.
In addition to the captains and assistants, BSM has several experienced skaters back including junior forward Theresa DeCesare along with sophomore forwards Sophia Melsness, Zavoral and Lily Mortenson.
Add in two capable forward transfers in junior Lucy Hanson (Wayzata) and sophomore MacKenzie McMillian (Holy Family) and the depth is in place this winter to handle what should be one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is ranked 18th in the first Class AA state poll and of the 22 games, 11 are against ranked teams.
The Red Knights added Andover in the second game of the season, fresh off their 1-0 win at Edina on Nov. 7 and travel to Proctor/Hermantown on Dec. 21 for a 2 p.m. matinée.
The Red Knights will play in the post-Christmas tournament at Eden Prairie Community Center, Dec. 26-28.
Section 6AA continues to be difficult to break through with state powers like Edina, Wayzata, Blake and Cretin-Derham Hall. BSM was seeded fourth and lost in the quarterfinals to No. 5 CDH last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.