“The Immigrant’s Journey” follows 16-year-old Enok after leaving Norway for America

A walk down memory lane led long-time Excelsior resident Roger Andersen to pen a historical fiction novel focused on a subject close to his heart: his grandfather’s immigration story from Norway to America in the early 1900s.

The front cover of “The Immigrant’s Journey.”
Roger Andersen, Excelsior resident and author of “The Immigrant’s Journey.”
A photo of the home where Enok Opsal retired to in New Jersey, a home that he built and reminded him of Norway.

