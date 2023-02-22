“The Immigrant’s Journey” follows 16-year-old Enok after leaving Norway for America
A walk down memory lane led long-time Excelsior resident Roger Andersen to pen a historical fiction novel focused on a subject close to his heart: his grandfather’s immigration story from Norway to America in the early 1900s.
After his cousin’s son, a history professor in England, put together a family album of the Opsal family, he was inspired to look back on his grandfather, Enok Opsal, and his story. Growing up in New Jersey, Andersen recalled his grandfather retiring to a farm that reminded him of his old home in Norway.
“All my cousins, aunts and uncles would go up to the farm and have a great time. We have lots of memories of that and I organized a reunion. I found the owner of the property and it’s much the same today, and we all got together and walked around for a few hours and brought back a lot of memories. When I came home, I said I really have to write the story about my grandfather’s journey leaving Norway at the age of 16, poor potato farm, getting on a boat by himself, broken and in debt, and coming to America,” he said.
“The Immigrant’s Journey” is the second book penned by Andersen, who also released “The Executive Calling” fifteen years ago after retiring from a long career in the business world. Among his accolades include president of The Bob Pike Group, CEO of Young America Corp., chief financial officer of Pepsi General Bottlers, CFO of Rollerblade and CFO of Tonka/Kenner/Parker International.
While putting together the book, he and his family were able to track down everything his grandfather did in his American life, even finding the ship manifests for each of his three trips back to Norway. Andersen said Opsal’s first job was picking tobacco leaves in Connecticut on a farm, later working in a stone quarry and venturing into construction successfully which led him to find work building bridges, roads, tunnels, western railroads and even the Wilson Dam in Alabama.
“He had quite a life and he always missed Norway. He went back three times to visit. He was always torn between his love for Norway and America. Had four daughters and then retired and he found 106 acres up in Northwest New Jersey, (which) reminded him very much of his home in Norway. One of the first things he did was he borrowed a tractor and plowed up the backyard and planted potatoes,” he said.
With a strong historical background and documentation to back it up, even going so far as to utilize a weekly menu for a third class he found from one of Opsal’s ship trips, Andersen went on to craft the “The Immigrant’s Journey” and self-published it on Amazon at the end of last year.
He describes the book as, “The story of, like many immigrants that came to America, whether they were from Norway or Europe or Asia, it doesn’t matter. It’s the story of a hard-working ethical person who did his best and was able to make the American dream come alive.”
His family has also reaped the benefits of Andersen’s work through laughter and memories, which he called one of the joys of doing this.
“If you like historical fiction, it’s just a great American story of immigrants coming to the United States and couldn’t speak the language, didn’t have any money, but assimilated and became successful Americans, and raised good families,” Andersen said.
The book can be purchased on Amazon and was the winner of Reedsy Discovery’s weekly best new historical fiction novel.
