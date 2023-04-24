After years of work, Children’s Theatre Company will premiere the production Saturday, April 29
“An American Tail the Musical” is set to be the next production to host its world premiere at Children’s Theater Company’s UnitedHeath Group Stage in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 29.
The adaptation of the beloved animated classic was brought to the stage by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Mose.
Michael Mahler, who grew up in Minnetonka, and Alan Schmuckler co-wrote the music and lyrics and most recently collaborated on the highly successful CTC productions “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical” and “The Secret of My Success.”
Mahler and Hopkins-based actor Lillian Hochman are two local professionals working to bring this musical to life in their next project at CTC.
Bloomington resident Dean Holt plays several roles: the German landlord, a cop, and is a member of the ensemble. The production’s dialect coach, Keely Wolter, resides in Richfield.
Mahler, who now lives in Chicago, is a Richard Rodgers award-winning composer/lyricist whose work was represented on Broadway in the revival of “Miss Saigon.” Two projects in the works include “Night at the Museum” with music by Alan Menken and a Frankenstein adaptation called “The Monster.”
Growing up in Minnetonka, “An American Tail” was a family favorite. Mahler even had one of those oversized plush Fievel dolls.
“It’s a movie my family and I really loved, and to now have the chance to help bring it to the stage is great,” Mahler said.
Mahler grew up taking classes and performing with his family through Stages Theater Company. He continued to grow in theater while at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. He developed as a musician with his band Short Notice, playing gigs around the area, including The Depot Coffee Shop, starting in 1997.
He pointed out that even though this latest production is set in the 1880s, the themes about immigration and what makes someone an American are still relevant.
“We all have stories about how we came here, and it’s more important than ever to talk about it,” Mahler said.
The process of bringing an animated film to the stage was a fun process for Mahler: “It’s a story about humor and heart and we hope that the audiences are going to take something away from it regardless if they knew the movie or not at all.”
Mahler is excited for his five-year-old to take it all in.
The CTC adaptation keeps many of the beloved parts of the film, but finds new ways to tell the story with real people.
“A lot of the adaptation expands on the footprint of immigration at that time. Instead of a broad generalization as an immigrant from the perspective of an Italian or Russian Jew. ... We have mice from Chinatown and black mice coming up from the south, so we try to be more truthful.”
Making the characters mice allows the audience to take a step back and examine them in the situation.
“What is beautiful is they are mice, it’s already removed from reality and allows you to view things through the lens of these mice so you can take a step back and examine them,” Mahler said. “It’s like the Muppets, in the sense of being one layer removed, so you can take it all in and accept it for what it is which seems to work for kids and adults.”
Covering real-world issues like immigration in a production is difficult.
“It’s a tricky topic and not one with easy answers – How to become American and fully keep your roots,” Mahler said. “Whatever your level of understanding, you can still find something true and learn something there.”
Through rehearsal, Mahler said, cast members learned about how producer Steven Spielberg used his families’ immigration story and shared their own stories of how they came to this country.
“The stories were varied but there were common truths about hope, and we hope this show reflects that,” Mahler said.
Write and rewrite
Mahler and Schmuckler knew they wanted a mix of familiar songs with new pieces.
“The challenge is getting the rest of the score to live next to these familiar pieces and that is what we are still working on,” Mahler said. They will continue modifying the production until opening night.
The timeline for a production like this was measured in years, with the first draft written during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. In all, it was a five-year process to get to opening night.
Seeing audiences return to theaters after the pandemic gives Mahler hope for the future.
“It’s awesome to see audiences come back. I saw a matinée of ‘Corduroy,’ and the theater was full of students which was so refreshing,” he said. “We’ve figured out how to come back safely, where the shows have built-in understudies in case someone tests positive (for COVID). The theater is resilient, and has lasted a very long time and it seems like audiences are ready to get to this, take in a story in real-time because it is so precious to our DNA as humans.”
Young Hopkins actress plays Tanya
Hochman, of Hopkins, plays the part of Tanya, Fievel’s older sister. It is one of her favorite characters from the animated film.
“She’s a character who is often pushed off to the side, not too much stage time, but does a good job of being an example for young girls by taking matters into her own hands,” Hochman said. “Back in the 1880s, girls didn’t have a lot of say but she goes out and looks for her lost brother.”
Hochman is also part of the ensemble.
A veteran of some of the most prominent stages in the Twin Cities, Hochman has appeared in “Matilda The Musical,” “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” at CTC. She played Annie in the production at The Ordway, and also appeared at Stages Theatre Company and Minnetonka Theatre.
“She thanks her family and promises to get her driver’s license soon to relieve them of driving duties,” Hochman wrote in her show profile.
She considers the CTC a favorite, because of the “focus on telling stories that educate and teach kids about touchy subjects like equity and foster kids,”
“They are super great to their young actors ... They are always asking if we are okay and comfortable,” she added.
She joined the cast in the fall of 2021.
“I’ve held this movie so close to my heart as a young Jewish American,” Hochman said. “I was inspired the first time seeing someone like me being portrayed – it was so moving to see the representation.”
Fievel and friends
This adaptation follows Fievel Mousekwitz and his family as they are forced to escape Russia by boat by an army of cats. As the story goes, young Fievel is separated from his family, and so begins a quest to reunite with them. It is based on an 1985 animated film by Universal Pictures.
“Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family, Are they Somewhere Out There?” CTC wrote in a production teaser. “Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”
Peter C. Brosius, CTC’s art director, said it has been a joy to watch the work of the creative team including Moses, Mahler, and Schmuckler led by director Taibi Magar.
“The team has brought great humor and a huge heart to the story of little Fievel Mousekowitz, as he searches for his family and finds his way in a new land,” Brosius said. “It will inspire you, move you and leave you singing. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
“An American Tail the Musical” runs from April 25 through June 18. Opening night is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Ticket prices start at $15 and are available at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400.
