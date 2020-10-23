To the Editor:
Good government starts at the local level. That’s where residents can connect directly with their elected representatives, provide input, attend meetings, air grievances and volunteer to work for the betterment of our community. It is where infrastructure, public safety, building codes, housing permits, taxes and other matters are identified, discussed, weighed and resolved.
Shorewood deserves the continuation of thoughtful, balanced, fair governance. That is why I am supporting Paula Callies for council and Jennifer Labadie for mayor.
Both candidates bring solid experience, excellent credentials and professional capabilities to the table. Paula Callies honorably served on the Shorewood City Council for four years (2005-2008) and understands the intricacies of city governments. Jennifer Labadie served on the Shorewood Planning and Zoning Commissions prior to being elected to the council. Both candidates hold law degrees from outstanding law schools. Both believe in listening to residents and objectively studying issues brought to council’s attention. Both candidates are active volunteers with local organizations that contribute to the overall health and welfare of the South Lake Minnetonka community.
I hope residents of Shorewood will join me in voting for Paula Callies for City Council and Jennifer Labadie for mayor. Let’s continue good governance.
Linda Murrell
Shorewood
