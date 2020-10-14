To the Editor:
Minnesota State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski is running for reelection in Senate District 48. I, like many others, forgo his official title and call him Cwod. I am one of the over 12,000 students Cwod has taught during his 33-year teaching career within Eden Prairie Schools. It has been my pleasure to see Cwod commit to “walking the walk” as a state senator after teaching American government and embedding the value of political efficacy within so many young people in the district. His background and perspectives as an educator shape everything he does: fighting to expand mental health services, focusing on combating the gun violence epidemic and ensuring we invest resources in our schools.
Within the State Senate, Cwod sits on the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee as well as the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and he is known for his collegiality towards his peers and willingness to find common ground, regardless of party affiliation. Throughout his work, Cwod demonstrates a contagious enthusiasm for democracy, one you can’t help but listen to. He emphasizes constituent advocacy and engagement in its many forms, from hosting town halls with other elected officials to inviting district residents into his office to hear their insight on how to make Senate District 48 and Minnesota a great play to live, laugh, work and play. He cares what you have to say, whether you’re a young student or a senior citizen. To hear Cwod speak is to be reminded of your faith in our democratic process; it takes you back to your high school civics classroom and reminds you that your voice and vote matters. I am excited for Cwod to continue his tireless advocacy for our district and to continue to inspire political efficacy in the years to come.
Please join me in voting for Cwod on Nov. 3.
Julia Camilli
Shorewood
