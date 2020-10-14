Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.