I’m no longer surprised by the silly season that seems to accompany each election cycle. I was surprised, however, to receive a mailer denouncing state representative candidate Andrew Myers as an ‘extremist’ on abortion. Now, Andrew is a friend, and while he arguably has an ‘extreme’ amount of energy, I’ve never known him to have ‘extremist’ ideologies. But as a pro-choice woman, and I needed to learn more about this claim.
I didn’t even ask Andrew to explain: I just went straight to the mailer’s source material, a 2020 candidate survey by MCCL. The survey asked candidates whether they would do things like - ‘support offering pain reducing drugs for the unborn child’, and, ‘provid(e) grants to organizations that offer positive alternatives to abortion’. Most of the survey didn’t focus on abortion at all, and not a single question questioned the legality of the procedure or access to it. Moreover, MCCL published the responses received by each candidate, and by my count, at least five sitting DFL members responded in the same way Andrew did.
It seems reasonable to this pro-choice voter that there can be a ‘both/and’ on the issue. I can be both pro-the choice to an abortion and pro-the choice to continue the pregnancy. I’m pro-woman in whatever choice she makes.
While campaign silly season is inevitable, I wish false claims weren’t part of it. As far as abortion goes, the Minnesota Supreme Court has already decided it’s constitutionally protected. I’m not concerned in the least that Andrew Myers’ support of ‘positive alternatives to abortion’ is a threat to that, and certainly isn’t extreme.
I’m glad I did my research on this issue, and encourage my neighbors to do the same. If a claim seems too extreme to be true, it probably is. Likewise, if a claim seems too bad to be true, it probably isn’t.
This pro-choice voter will be voting for Andrew Myers because a ‘both/and’ approach on abortion and because Andrew’s proven record of working together for our community and addressing our hurting economy, unsafe neighborhoods, crumbling infrastructure, dirty environment and fraudulent government spending
