I am writing as a retired teacher of 30 years and a strong supporter of Lauren Bresnahan for the Minnesota House race in 45A. Lauren is an economist and she supports funding preschool through 12th grade. And I want to tell you why I do, too.
Throughout my teaching career, I have kept track of many studies related to education. One that sticks with me deals with the societal effects of early childhood education. The Perry School study randomly assigned students either to receive a seat in the high-quality Perry Preschool program or to receive no comparable program. The group who received high-quality early childhood education had median annual earnings more than $5,000 higher, owned their own homes, had savings accounts, and had significantly fewer arrests for property or violent crimes than those that did not receive the high-quality preschool.
I think about what this study means, not just for the student, but for the impact on our community. Affordable and accessible early childhood education translates to a community with more earners, less crimes and stronger families. An update on the study shows similar outcomes for even the next generation of the original group of 3- and 4-year-olds. This result is significant for our state, which has one of the greatest racial disparities in educational achievement.
Investing wisely is a good strategy as an individual and as a state. With Lauren Bresnahan, a Ph.D. applied economist, we know that our state government will have a better chance of helping all our kids reach this level of success. Join me in supporting Lauren Bresnahan for the Minnesota House 45A seat in November to help all our kids achieve their potential and our community prosper.
