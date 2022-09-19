I am writing as a retired teacher of 30 years and a strong supporter of Lauren Bresnahan for the Minnesota House race in 45A. Lauren is an economist and she supports funding preschool through 12th grade. And I want to tell you why I do, too.

Throughout my teaching career, I have kept track of many studies related to education. One that sticks with me deals with the societal effects of early childhood education. The Perry School study randomly assigned students either to receive a seat in the high-quality Perry Preschool program or to receive no comparable program. The group who received high-quality early childhood education had median annual earnings more than $5,000 higher, owned their own homes, had savings accounts, and had significantly fewer arrests for property or violent crimes than those that did not receive the high-quality preschool.

