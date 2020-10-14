To the Editor:
We are so proud of the legacy our Minnesota State Rep. Kelly Morrison has already established in her first term.
As a physician, her accomplishments include leading passage of 12 bills into law including the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act and ensuring access to mammograms for women at high risk. Her experience was key for the bicameral, bipartisan committee bridging partisan divides to pass the life-saving Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Bill.
She held 16 public townhalls with guest speakers including former Gov. Arne Carlson. These gatherings provided the public with in-district access to address any topic of concern to constituents and included many special topics – affordable insulin and prescription drugs, clean energy, pollinators and pesticides and a community forum on race and rebuilding: breaking down barriers.
In each session, Morrison created a space where all opinions were welcome. She listened intently and provided reasoned, respectful responses.
Most important to us were the sessions on our environment. They provided essential discussion and information on the importance of pollinators. Her bill, Lawns to Legumes passed to provide local pollinators habitat, clean water, air and soil (featured WaterLegacy on sulfide-ore copper mining in the Boundary Waters.)
We know Morrison will continue to inspire us going forward. Please join us in supporting Kelly Morrison for 33B.
Tom and Sandy Ahlstrom
Shorewood
