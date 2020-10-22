To the Editor:
As a longtime resident of Deephaven, I am thrilled to finally have a Minnesota House Representative who puts her constituents first. Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Rep. Kelly Morrison made the difficult decision to reach voters through phone calls, virtual events and small, socially-distanced gatherings while wearing a mask; instead of risking our safety by knocking on our doors. As a physician, Morrison sets an example of safe behavior and demonstrates her commitment to our community and our health.
Kelly Morrison listens to those in her district – before COVID-19, in her 2018 campaign, over 4,000 doors were knocked. After her election, in 2019, Rep. Morrison door knocked across our district listening to constituents - that was not an election year; she was simply connecting with and listening to constituents. She has held 16 public town halls in our district on essential topics such as insulin and prescription drug costs, and clean energy and water and continues to hold virtual events – safely.
In contrast, it is shocking that her opponent, Andrew Myers, is bragging about door knocking and gathering in close proximity with volunteers — all without the simple act of wearing a face mask to protect constituents. He is pictured across social media at indoor meetings without social distancing or mask protection – shaking hands and conducting himself in a manner that demonstrates lack of concern for all of us.
Why does he think he and his volunteers should be at the doors of our seniors and most vulnerable without taking any precautions? That’s a reckless and dangerous attempt to score political points. There are safer ways to reach voters.
Taking public health seriously is not hard; wearing a mask is not hard. If he cannot take the simple step of respecting others enough to wear a mask and observe social distance, what would he do as a representative who needs to make difficult decisions that are not politically convenient?
Please join me in supporting the re-election of Rep. Kelly Morrison. She will always put our interests above politics.
Carol Kuster
Deephaven
