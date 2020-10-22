To the Editor:
I am writing to declare my enthusiastic support for Kelly Morrison for Minnesota House District 33B. I have known Kelly for over 15 years and have watched as she has lived out her values of compassion, integrity and community through her work as a physician and her active volunteer life. I distinctly remember when she announced she was going to run for State House and how passionately she felt our community needed a new direction. Both Kelly and her husband John, a former Army Ranger, live a life of service to others. I have seen this tradition now being reflected in their three children as well. It is no surprise to me how successful she has been as she has brought the same energy and passion to her work in the State House. Her efforts to pass the Alex Smith Emergency Insulin Act, funding children’s mental health facilities and the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act demonstrate her ability to reach across the aisle, find common ground, persevere and get things done.
In recent months, her strong background and focus on public health have proved invaluable as our nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly has not wavered in her commitment to keep members of her district safe and she made the difficult decision not to door-knock this year despite that putting her campaign at a potential disadvantage. She also moved her many town halls with community members online and insisted on always wearing a mask when in public. This puts her in stark contrast with her opponent who both door-knocks and holds events without wearing masks or practicing social distancing. As we have seen recently with the COVID-19 diagnosis of the president and many members of his administration as well as Republican members of the U.S. Senate, this reckless behavior has significant consequences.
I urge all members of the community, who want to assure a healthy and thriving Minnesota, to re-elect Dr. Kelly Morrison as the representative for 33B.
Kathleen Miller Liu
Shorewood
