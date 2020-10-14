To the Editor:
Recently, the Excelsior City Council passed a portentous 3-2 vote in favor of new building guidelines, which approved a bizarre policy that would require each new construction or remodel to be reviewed, with neighbor input, on criteria such as design compatibility. There is a very good reason that most cities implement objective building codes. Excelsior has now opened the door to lawsuits based on the subjectiveness of the “Good Neighbor Guidelines,” which will use the vague and mutable platform of “compatibility” with input from surrounding neighbors from which to assign approval or disapproval.
To reiterate: Excelsior, your neighbors now get to make decisions about your home design, and you have no choice in the matter. Essentially, complete strangers who happen to occupy the homes in any given area have more control over what someone’s home will look like than the homeowner does.
This form of discretionary decree is fraught with liability. Beyond the obvious abrogation of property rights, there is the even more insidious prospect of abuse, or even just the perception of abuse, as motivations are questioned and biases inferred. These “Good Neighbor Guidelines” could easily be construed as exclusionary zoning. Worse, they could actually become exclusionary. A platform with this kind of subjectivity is destined to be vulnerable to subversions in what might conceal an effort to prevent a person from moving into the neighborhood based on color, creed, orientation or any other form of prejudice. A neighbor could campaign against a permit under the guise of structural compatibility. Though less societally abominable, using the new “compatibility” criteria to assert control over a homeowner’s right to tear down an existing property or build new construction is another form of the surreal overreach afforded to unvetted, biased and above all unqualified neighbors. The entire town has been deputized a design review expert. Any of these possible scenarios puts the city and the planning commission in a very precarious position. Objective zoning ordinances are the standard for a reason: to ensure even-handed and comprehensive treatment of all applications.
Dan Brattland
Excelsior
