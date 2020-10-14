To the Editor:
Last week, I attended the Service to the Citizen Awards recognition program. The purpose of the event is to recognize excellence in public service by government employees and entities. I was inspired by the many stories of public servants who aspire to make our country a better place through more effective government.
Imagine a Shorewood City Hall that refers to its residents as “customers” and adopts interactive technologies that support this culture. Where the city’s performance is measured by the quality of service and engagement with the citizen-customer. Where city employees are empowered and encouraged to go above and beyond for their customers and are recognized for it.
Making government work better for our community ultimately strengthens our democracy. Let’s embark on this journey together.
Guy Sanschagrin
Shorewood
Guy Sanschagrin is a candidate for mayor of Shorewood.
