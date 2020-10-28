To the Editor:
I invite you to join me in supporting Jennifer Labadie for Shorewood mayor. Jennifer brings her background as a lawyer, a working mom and an active member of the Excelsior Fire District Board as well as serving on the Shorewood’s Planning and Zoning Commission for two years to the residents of Shorewood. The knowledge that she brings about our city from serving on these committees is crucial. She has excellent relationships with members at City Hall.
Jennifer looks at the big picture for Shorewood not just the immediate change, but the impact decisions will have on our future. She has been very thoughtful and intentional on making city government more representative of all perspectives in our community. She has been showing up and working very hard serving our community for over six years. Most importantly, she has demonstrated that she is a problem-solver, who is willing to listen, learn and then advocate for the residents of Shorewood.
She has been working very hard on her campaign going door to door, listening to and meeting the residents. Personal connections are important to Jennifer. Making sure to vote in a mayor who reflects the values we want in Shorewood and also someone who is honest and will take care of our community for the better. Vote Jennifer Labadie.
Joan Wright
Shorewood
