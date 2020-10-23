To the Editor:
Being a great mayor for a small city such as Shorewood requires experience on the city council; a willingness to tirelessly give oneself to the diverse people and needs of the community; open non-partisan thoughtful leadership; skills with people, the law, city code and consensus building; and maybe most importantly, no personal agenda beyond serving the community and making things better.
As a longtime resident of Shorewood, I have watched Jennifer Labadie handle an enormous variety of city issues with intelligence, research and lots of careful attention to each and every person or issue before the council. Jennifer has served us well on the Shorewood City Council for the past six years, and before that as a member of the Planning and Zoning commission. Trained as a lawyer, Jennifer can keep the city out of trouble and is uniquely capable of forging creative partnerships and negotiating strong agreements. She is committed to improving the city’s roads, parks and infrastructure, carefully managing budgets and spending, strategically addressing the city’s numerous stormwater and environmental challenges and listening to and acting on behalf of everyone.
I am always impressed with her energy and concern for others, and appreciate her volunteer work for the Girl Scouts for 10 years along with her involvement in community events of all kinds. Finally, Jennifer has earned our trust over the years by demonstrating her integrity and ability to lead our city through the known and difficult unknown challenges of the future. I encourage the residents of Shorewood to choose the dedicated, skilled, experienced and proven Jennifer Labadie as the next mayor of Shorewood.
Alan Yelsey
Shorewood
