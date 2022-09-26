A new school year is underway and teachers, students and parents are hoping for the most “normal” year since COVID began. As with all school years, students will be faced with new challenges as well as opportunities for learning and growth.
As a social studies teacher for over twenty years, I know what it takes for our excellent West Metro public schools to thrive and improve. We need strong leadership at the local and state levels, with effective coordination between the two. This means bipartisan leaders who put the needs of the classroom community first for both students and teachers.
Kelly Morrison and Patty Acomb are both proven legislative leaders and education supporters who we need representing us in the Minnesota Senate and House, respectively. Morrison and Acomb will work hard to ensure that teachers are valued and students have the resources to succeed.
Whether providing mental healthcare support for students and staff, fully funding special education, or ensuring that students develop the skills and aptitude for post-secondary success, Morrison and Acomb will help us get there.
COVID brought an increase in the use of technology to aid learning, but also impaired social-emotional development for many students. Morrison has worked to pass limits on individual screen time in pre-K and kindergarten classrooms and provide digital well-being grants to help students be smart users of technology. She has also led efforts to offer voluntary mental health screening for students and increase mental health support for school staff.
Similarly, Acomb has authored cost-saving legislation allowing schools to extend their existing resources. For example, her Solar on Schools program brings both clean energy to schools and frees up funding for other educational priorities. Less money spent on electricity means more money in the classroom.
Both Morrison and Acomb successfully passed legislation that provided a historic funding increase for public schools, addressed the special education cross-subsidy, and included mental health training for teachers.
Let’s put our resources where they will bring the most benefit to children and families. Support our public schools by voting for Morrison and Acomb this November!
