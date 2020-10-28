To the Editor:

I write to give Jennifer Labadie my strongest endorsement, and to encourage all voters to vote Labadie.

Jennifer has served the Shorewood community for the past eight years in a myriad of important roles; I have known her for the past six years and I am continually more impressed with her integrity, her decision-making skills and her wisdom. Her dedication and contributions are extensive, important and to the benefit of all citizens. From Planning Commission, City Council, Excelsior Fire District Board and Minnetonka Schools, she has demonstrated amply her dedication to providing balanced, thoughtful leadership that improves the quality of life for Shorewood residents of all ages.

We need leadership now more than ever from those who care about the community, who care about our residents and who care about our future. Jennifer truly cares and she demonstrates that care with all of her actions; her record speaks for itself.

Further, Jennifer’s sole agenda is to serve for the benefit of Shorewood residents. She is the epitome of a true public servant, for she repeatedly has proven that she puts the needs of community members first in every situation.

Vote for integrity. Vote for the future of our community. Vote Jennifer Labadie for City of Shorewood mayor.

Deborah Zorn

Shorewood

