To the Editor:
I write to give Jennifer Labadie my strongest endorsement, and to encourage all voters to vote Labadie.
Jennifer has served the Shorewood community for the past eight years in a myriad of important roles; I have known her for the past six years and I am continually more impressed with her integrity, her decision-making skills and her wisdom. Her dedication and contributions are extensive, important and to the benefit of all citizens. From Planning Commission, City Council, Excelsior Fire District Board and Minnetonka Schools, she has demonstrated amply her dedication to providing balanced, thoughtful leadership that improves the quality of life for Shorewood residents of all ages.
We need leadership now more than ever from those who care about the community, who care about our residents and who care about our future. Jennifer truly cares and she demonstrates that care with all of her actions; her record speaks for itself.
Further, Jennifer’s sole agenda is to serve for the benefit of Shorewood residents. She is the epitome of a true public servant, for she repeatedly has proven that she puts the needs of community members first in every situation.
Vote for integrity. Vote for the future of our community. Vote Jennifer Labadie for City of Shorewood mayor.
Deborah Zorn
Shorewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.