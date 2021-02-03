The Excelsior Elementary School will host a Dancefit fundraiser Friday, Feb. 12. The 35-minute-long dance event will take place in class or at home during class time for distance learners. The fun kicked off Feb. 3 with activities to get students excited and moving.
Behind the dance event
The main reason for the fundraiser is to fund teacher grants, said Kirstyn Sansom, a parent of two Excelsior Elementary students and the PTO fundraising director. Teachers apply for grants and the PTO honors as many as possible. The teachers have been amazing this year, she said, adding the school wanted to make sure they get what they need.
The other purpose is to get kids dancing and having fun. The intent is to raise everyone’s spirits while also raising money, Sansom said. Donors are asked to donate or pledge a dollar amount per minute of the dance event.
This is the school’s first year partnering with Booster, a school fundraising company. The school chose Booster because it is inclusive of all academic levels and physical capabilities, she said, adding that’s important when some students are participating in distance learning, while other students are in a hybrid learning model.
Building excitement
Students will partake in daily challenges in the days leading up to the event and watch videos on the topics of teamwork, care, courage, grit and celebration. Students will have a chance to win prizes geared toward staying active and nightly challenges will be announced.
One of the challenges is to get donations from all 50 states. The challenge gets students involved and motivates them to learn. Students will be prompted to go home and try to get a donation from a certain state, if they can’t then they can come back with a fact about that state, Sansom said.
A word from the principal
Every year, the Excelsior Elementary PTO hosts a fundraiser in which all the proceeds go back to support students and staff, said Principal Stacy DeCorsey. The grant process has been very successful over the years, she added.
“Thank you for all who are pledging dance minutes to our students,” DeCorsey said.
Fundraising goal
The goal is to raise $40,000. Typically, the goal is $60,000, due to COVID-19, it was lowered, but will still make a big impact, DeCorsey said. Those interested in donating can email the PTO at excptoboard@gmail.com or send a check to the school’s office, 441 Oak St., Excelsior.
Students can register at funrun.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.