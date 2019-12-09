The 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will not return to Excelsior Commons Park in July 2020. The 2019 event on July 28 was the last. According to a post on the organization’s website, the financial model was not sustainable.
The post reads, “10,000 Lakes Concours Family, thank you to the car, boat and motorcycle owners, volunteers, partners sponsors and friends who have joined together for a great seven years of the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance. We are grateful for the friendships, partnerships and the support we have had, which has allowed us to raise money for our nonprofit partners over the last seven years. While the memories and friendships we built will remain, the current financial model is not sustainable to continue holding the 10,000 Lakes Concours. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision that this year’s show will have been our last and we will not be continuing the event. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support, passion and for a seven fantastic year run.”
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson also announced that the event would not return at the Dec. 1 Excelsior City Council meeting.
“Unfortunately, I was going to make that announcement tonight. Concours will not be coming back next year,” Carlson said. “From a city perspective, from a cultural perspective, it really was a fun event for the last seven years, whether you were participating with a vehicle or just wondering around and taking part in everything that the event had to offer. So, certainly sad to see the announcement come out last week.”
This year’s event featured 154 qualified cars, 14 boats and 18 motorcycles and featured live music, local food trucks and an opportunity to cruise around Excelsior Bay in a vintage watercraft.
Proceeds from this year’s event went to Bridging, a nonprofit that serves the Twin Cities area that helps individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.
