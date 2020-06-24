Lake Street Excelsior loves Lake Street Minneapolis

The Bean family of Bean’s Greenwood Marina has a Fundly fundraiser where people can make a donation to help rebuild Lake Street in Minneapolis in the wake of protests in response to George Floyd’s death. The family will match donations up to $10,000.
“The suburbs care about Minneapolis,” said Aaron Bean, the owner and manager of Bean’s Greenwood Marina.
Bean started by doing research and asking around for the best fundraiser that would benefit the areas most affected. The We Love Lake Street campaign, welovelakestreet.com, kept coming up, he said.
Angie Bean, the marina’s office manager is also on the board of directors for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce. The chamber had already started a supply drive, but the Beans were still discussing what they could do. She reached out to a few organizations in Minneapolis, which had an outpouring of donations that exceeded what they could handle at the time, she said.
It was apparent that monetary donations would be their best bet. The fund was set up on the couple’s behalf through the chamber in hopes that the chamber would have a larger reach to the community, she said.
The Beans know it’s going to take a lot of funds to rebuild and get businesses back and operating. Their goal of $10,000, Aaron Bean said, would be $20,000 or potentially more after they match donations, provides a good start to rebuild.
Originally, they were hoping to reach their goal within a few weeks. The chamber set the Fundly for 60 days. Currently, the campaign hasn’t reached its halfway point. If people keep donating they could potentially keep the fundraiser going longer, Angie Bean said.
“It’s just acts of solidarity and that’s what we really all need right now,” Aaron Bean said.
The Beans try to be as actively involved in the community, city and state as possible, he said. Minneapolis may be further than their typical focus, but the city’s situation is the most pressing matter. They love seeing local businesses thrive, he said, adding that Minneapolis is our home city and it trickles into the suburbs.
The big picture is focusing on rebuilding Lake Street and its surrounding communities. Hopefully, that resonates with people in the city, outside of it and everywhere else, he said.
The community has thought it’s a great idea, she said. Due to COVID-19, some people may not feel comfortable going out in a bigger group to help. This is an outlet for those people to help through donation, she added.
The fundraiser is at fundly.com/lake-street-excelsior-loves-lake-street-minneapolis.
