Kris Sittler, left, and Barbara Schneider clean a gravestone Sept. 2 at Shorewood’s historic Woodside Cemetery. The women were part of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution’s effort to restore 110 grave markers at the cemetery, which is the resting place for around 120 veterans, seven of whom fought in the Civil War. The cemetery also includes the gravesites of many pioneer families who settled the area in the 1800s. The work started with identifying and recording the markers in need of care. Once identified, the markers were edged and carefully cleaned using soft brushes, water and a biodegradable cleaner that removes mold, algae and pollutants. The city of Shorewood provided a water tank at each work session. The Woodside Cemetery project is part of a statewide DAR effort to preserve Minnesota’s history and heritage through cemetery care and renewal. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The gravestone for J.W. Howe (1845-1904) before it was cleaned Sept. 2 by volunteers at Shorewood’s Woodside Cemetery. According to research from the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the Howe family moved from Ohio to Minnesota in 1855 in a covered wagon. J.W. Howe responded to President Lincoln’s call for volunteers and enlisted in Company F of the 11th Minnesota Regiment on November 11, 1864. Howe’s company earned the nickname “The Buffers” by guarding an important 30-mile stretch of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad used to move Union Army troops and supplies. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A volunteer cleans the nearly 130-year-old gravestone of John and Nancy Mann at Woodside Cemetery in Shorewood. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Among the notable historical discoveries regarding the people buried at Woodside Cemetery include George W. Gideon (1844-1862), who was an 18-year-old soldier in Capt. Richard Strout’s Company B of the Ninth Minnesota Regiment. He was killed Sept. 3, 1862, in western Minnesota’s Meeker County during the U.S.-Dakota War. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Gigi Hickey of the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution points to a grave marker while the Roth family (from left: Rebecca, Laura and Jessica) prepare to clean the gravestone. Volunteers with the DAR invested more than 100 hours between June and September to restore 110 grave markers at Shorewood’s historic Woodside Cemetery. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Frank M. Worth’s headstone is easier to read after it was restored by volunteers with the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Worth (1840-1927) was a soldier in the 23d Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment during the Civil War and a veteran of the Battle of Gettysburg. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

