Ladies on the Lake

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A group of longtime friends commemorated 40 years of friendship as they do every year with a day on Lake Minnetonka July 29. The group of friends have been hosting the annual LOL (Ladies of the Lake) get-together on Lake Minnetonka for 40 years, even in 2020 in spite of the pandemic. “We said, ‘We’re not going to let COVID slow us down,’” said Colleen Nuese-Marine of Excelsior, noting how they were able to be socially distanced on the pontoon. “It didn’t matter whether it was rain, or cold or hot, we never missed a year.” The women became friends while living in the same Bloomington apartment complex 40 years ago and have maintained lasting friendships through marriages, children and even distance. Three of the out-of-state friends were unable to attend this particular event, but are represented with cutouts on a stick and will reunite this fall. Pictured: Sam Daniels (Bloomington), Judith Simon (Oklahoma City), Margie Mathison Hance (Plymouth), Peggy Kloepfer (Tucson), Marilyn Nordquist (Plymouth), Colleen Nuese-Marine (Excelsior) and Michele Murnane (Seattle).

