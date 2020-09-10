Labadie announces as candidate for Shorewood mayor

Jennifer Labadie has announced her candidacy for mayor of Shorewood in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election. She has lived in Shorewood with her husband and three children for 11 years.
Labadie is an attorney. She has served on the Shorewood City Council for six years and is the vice chairperson of the Excelsior Fire District Board. She also served on Shorewood’s Planning and Zoning Commission for two years.
The mayor must have experience in elected positions, appointed roles and as a volunteer, Labadie said. She has served the community in all of those capacities for over eight years, she added. She has experience working with residents, elected officials and staff of Shorewood and neighboring cities, according to a release on her candidacy.
The experience and knowledge she gained while representing Shorewood on the Excelsior Fire District Board makes her qualified to be Shorewood’s representative on the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department Board, Labadie said.
She wants to continue improving roads and aging infrastructure, improving city parks and trail systems and addressing storm water management throughout Shorewood, the release stated.
“Shorewood needs proven, experienced, local leaders who can step into their newly elected roles and make immediate contributions on behalf of Shorewood residents,” she said.
Info: Jenformayor.com
