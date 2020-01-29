The newest iteration of the Klondike Dog Derby returns Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, to Lake Minnetonka. The race has historical significance in the area and a dog sled race hasn’t been run in the area for 22 years. The last race was in 1998 with a $7,500 winning purse.
“There has not been a race on the lake for about 22 years, so this is the first time since 1998 that we’re bringing a race back to the area,” said Bethany Hway, the president and race coordinator.
The derby will start and finish on Water Street in Excelsior with 40 sled-dog teams racing 40 miles along the shores of lower Lake Minnetonka. Can Do Canines and Adopt a Husky MN will receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. Pets are not permitted at the event, which is free and for all ages.
Dog sled racing is part of Excelsior’s history. The races were a part of winter celebrations that gave residents an opportunity to get out in the coldest time of the year, much like today.
“There actually had been racing on Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior as far back as 1937,” Hway said. “There was a dog derby held as part of Excelsior’s Klondike Day Winter Carnival in 1937.”
Races continued through the years and grew with each new iteration. In 1973, there were 68 teams and a purse of $300, Hway said. The races in the ‘80s and ‘90s were out by Mound in Cooks Bay.
The dog sled race returns because of the passion for the sport felt by area residents and the help from the community. she said.
“It has just grown exponentially, so what started out as just three people sitting in a room thinking this would be a fun idea has grown to a board of directors with 12 members,” Hway said. “We have about 500 volunteers on race weekend alone. The board of directors and then around 30 committed volunteers have put in hours that reach into the multiple thousands.”
That is just in preparation for the event. Hway estimates the 500 volunteers will put in 1,800 hours to make the race happen.
“It is a massive, massive effort and it has been incredible to me to see this community support and people who are out and willing to do anything, and excited about it,” Hway said. “Absolutely, this would not be happening without the help of not just volunteers, but sponsors.”
In a letter posted on the event website, Hway writes that the idea for the Klondike Dog Derby came about after watching live coverage of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Duluth.
“I grew up doing it, I was born into it,” Hway said. “It was just two years ago when I just started kind of getting the itch and missing it, and feeling like ‘man, it’d be really cool to bring this to my neck of the woods.’ It’s such a fun thing to do in the middle of winter, both in terms of actually participating in the sport and also spectating, volunteering at races.”
Multiple events have been hosted in support of the derby. On Jan. 25, the cutest puppy contest at Back Channel Brewing Company marked another related event before the big weekend.
“The puppy contest will be our third event. So, we’ve had Kegs for the Klondike at Excelsior Brewing last May, and that was kind of our kick-off event,” Hway said. “The cutest puppy contest is just another really fun chance to get people out.”
Former Excelsior resident and dog sled racer Brent Sass visited local schools in November to share his story and get the community excited for the derby. Unfortunately, he will not be able to attend because he and his dogs will be racing in the Yukon Quest.
Another major precursor to the event was the poster contest. Jennifer Far is the winner for the 2020 Klondike Poster Contest. The poster will be on sale at all the merchandise locations during the race weekend.
“I wanted to create a piece that honored the joy, strength and teamwork of the dogs, the beautiful scenery feel of Minnesota and the spirit of bringing people together in celebration,” Farr said in a statement posted on the event website. “Combining my love for animals and art has been a long-time passion. These dogs fascinate me. Their athleticism and focus is a true inspiration.”
For those interested, there are still opportunities to volunteer. Sign up at klondikedogderby.com/volunteer-information. Volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts at the event.
For updates and more information, visit klondikedogderby.com, or visit their social media pages on Instagram and Facebook by searching Klondike Dog Derby.
Schedule of events
Saturday, Feb. 8: Prep day
The racing headquarters will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lake Room at Lord Fletcher’s, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park. Race information and merchandise will be available.
Sled dog veterinary checks will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the south parking lot and are open to attendees.
The hug-a-husky and meet-the-mushers events will be 3-3:45 p.m.
The mushers’ social will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the restaurant.
Sunday, Feb. 9: Race day
Race headquarters will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pique Travel Center, 306 Water St., Excelsior.
Films screenings of “Lure of the North” will be 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and a presentation by Blake Freking, the 2019 Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Champion, will begin at 11:45 a.m.
Youngstedt’s Shuttle Service begins at 8 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. and will go from Minnetonka Middle School West, 6421 Hazeltine Blvd., Excelsior to the Excelsior Public Library parking lot. The shuttle service is free.
The race’s opening ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. along Water Street in downtown Excelsior. The race will then start at 10 a.m. and dog sled teams will be sent in waves until 11:30 a.m.
Race viewing will be around Lake Minnetonka and finish in Excelsior.
A Klondike Wrap Party will begin at 6 p.m. at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior.
For more information visit klondikedogderby.com/race-weekend-schedule.
