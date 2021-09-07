First fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 11 at Excelsior Brewing
Get those 2022 calendars out. The Klondike Dog Derby is back.
After taking a year off due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the Klondike Dog Derby has announced plans for a Feb. 4 and 5, 2022 event in Excelsior.
The Klondike Dog Derby will feature 40 sled-dog teams who will race 40 miles along the shores of lower Lake Minnetonka, passing by past Deephaven, Wayzata and other communities before ending back in downtown Excelsior.
The event in 2020 attracted an estimated 20,000 spectators who watched 232 dogs and 29 world-renowned mushers (people who race sled dogs) compete.
There’s some pent-up energy for 2022, especially after taking a year off.
“We had to make the call based on the crowd-size restrictions in place at the time last year,” founder and race director Bethany Hway said. “As it got closer, there were too many unknowns and factors beyond our control. After an amazing first year, we didn’t want to come back with a half measure that was just OK.”
While it will be the second official Klondike Dog Derby, Excelsior was once home to several sled dog races. But before 2020, there hadn’t been an official race in the area for 22 years.
“The Klondike is a little different than the ones held in the past,” Hway said. “Those were shorter races. This is a longer race, and it’s really a big community celebration.”
Hway said for 2022, they’re planning a Klondike Village in the Excelsior Commons, complete with fire pits, live music, vendors, ice sculptures, beer garden, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.
“People can move back and from the start track to the Commons,” Hway said. “It’s going to feel like a little winter carnival.”
For 2022, the Klondike Dog Derby race will also move from Sunday to Saturday.
“It will be easier for people to make a whole day of it,” Hway said.
There are also events planned for the Friday before the race, such as Hug-A-Husky, meet-and-great, and the veterinarian check-up for the racing dogs.
Organizers believe they’ll be able to host a quality and safe experience.
“We have the whole lake to spread out,” Hway said. “We have lots of space. We’re hopeful and excited to bring it back for a second time.”
If it’s anything like 2020, attendees are in for a treat.
“It was incredible,” Hway said. “We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day in 2020. We had this beautiful snowstorm. It was this magical day that ended with a blue sky. Water Street was lined with people. The enthusiasm was palpable.”
Mushers loved it too. The people who race sled dogs typically race in remote areas. To have spectators line the lake was special, she said.
“I think the community loves having something to do in the middle of winter, too,” Hway said. “We don’t have as many things to fill up our calendar. Everyone has cabin fever. I think that really contributed to the energy in the crowd.”
But, putting on something like Klondike Dog Derby costs money.
The first 2022 Klondike Dog Derby fundraiser “Kegs for the Klondike” is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Excelsior Brewing, 421 3rd St.
Admission is free, although donations are encouraged.
For $20, attendees will get two drink tickets and a collectors Klondike pint glass.
There will also be live music featuring Leah and the Rattlers from 4-6 p.m. and Jacuzzi Puma with sets at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A question and answer session with mushers and sled dog veterinarians is scheduled for 6 p.m.
There will also be an online auction and live auction scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Husky puppies will also be on hand for petting.
It’s the first of three fundraisers for the Klondike Dog Derby.
For those who can’t make the Excelsior Brewing event, there will also be a “Raise the Wolf” fundraiser at Unmapped Brewing Nov. 13 in Minnetonka, and a “Cutest Puppy Contest” at Back Channel Brewing Jan. 29 in Spring Park.
Proceeds will support the Klondike Dog Derby’s 2022 sled dog race.
Net proceeds from February race weekend will be donated to Can Do Canines, Adopt a Husky Minnesota and ICA Food Shelf
For more information visit KlondikeDogDerby.com.
