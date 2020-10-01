In Greenwood, Mayor Deb Kind is running unopposed for mayor and Councilmembers Kristi Conrad and Bill Cook are seeking reelection to the two open council seats.
Kind has been the mayor and on the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department Coordinating Committee since 2009.
Beginning in 2017, she has been on the Mount Olivet Church Women Board. From 1999 to 2002, she was on the Chanhassen Planning Commission. Since 1998, she has been part of the Chaska Par 30 Golf League. From 1990 to 1991, she was on the SouthWest Transit Commission.
Kind lives at 5140 Curve St. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Minnesota Duluth. She is a board member and on the executive team at NOREX.
The main issue for Kind has been and will be to keep property taxes as low as possible. In her 12 years as mayor, the city’s tax levy hasn’t increased.
The city will begin focusing on maintaining quality services in 2021, after parting ways with the city of Deephaven, she said. Deephaven informed Greenwood that it will no longer provide public works or planning and zoning services. Greenwood appreciates the service it received over the years, she said, adding the city is looking forward to building relationships with new partners.
Contact Kind at dkind100@me.com.
Conrad is a mother of two and works as a human resource director/office manager of a construction company. She earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology. She lives at 21780 Fairview St.
Since 2016, she has been a Greenwood City Council member and planning commission liaison. Formerly, she was a Greenwood Planning Commission member. She is a Greenwood Fourth of July Parade coordinator.
To Conrad, the most important issue is maintaining the historic character of the community and building a bridge between new and established residents.
Conrad can be contacted at kaconrad@gmail.com.
Cook is retired and lives at 5195 Greenwood Circle. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree from Iowa State University.
Cook has been on the Greenwood City Council for eight years. He is the treasurer of the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District. Formerly, he was the treasurer of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
The most important issue in Greenwood is to manage fiscal constraints while maintaining its high quality of life, Cook said. He will continue to encourage community safety organizations to maintain a high level of training and competence. He will maintain city services and facilities at or near current levels and will try to improve them on an incremental basis, he added.
Cook can be contacted at billandtishcook@msn.com.
To learn more about the Greenwood election, visit greenwoodmn.com.
