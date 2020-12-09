Keep the cheer here initiative supports local shops

Small Business Saturday has come and gone, but the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local throughout the holiday season. Small businesses deserve and warrant more than just a day this year, said Jen Weiss, the chamber’s executive director.
“It’s not just a single day that they deserve, but it’s an entire season”,” she said.
Some businesses had record sales on Small Business Saturday, she said. The chamber officials wanted that to extend into a record-breaking December or quarter. People need to be supporting one another right now, she said, adding the best way is through spending habits.
Making space for small businesses
Small Business Season Keep the Cheer Here is a way to shift attention to local businesses, which are the space makers. These are the people who make the space and the community, she said, adding they give the area its charm and character.
The chamber launched the campaign to ensure businesses in the area survive and thrive. The businesses are important to everyday life, Weiss said. Through Dec. 24, the chamber encourages community members to eat, shop and spend locally.
Small gestures make big impacts
The dollar amount isn’t what matters, Weiss said, adding it’s amazing how money stays in the community when people shop local. Many businesses support local nonprofits and youth sports leagues year after year.
Even if people aren’t able to spend with local businesses, there are still ways to support them. Leaving a positive review for a store can drive future customers to the shop and helps with algorithms and search engine optimization. This is especially important when more businesses are pivoting to online.
Gift Guide
Gift guides were implemented this year to show item suggestions and where people can shop in person or online. Items that can be purchased online are linked, so people can purchase them in just a few clicks. The chamber’s gift guides can be found at excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/holidaygiftguide.html.
Restaurant Guide
The chamber put together a restaurant guide so people don’t have to go through individual websites. The guide is a one-stop-shop that includes all local eateries, so people can see when the establishments open, how to order and which have delivery or curbside pickup. The restaurant guide can be found at excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/restaurantguide.html.
Get to know local businesses
Another aspect of the campaign is story sharing. Oftentimes, fellow business owners or loyal customers who become like friends and family, know the story of the business, she said, adding but many people don’t know that history.
The chamber will give businesses a chance to share what cheer means to them, their story of why they started their business, who they are and what that means to them, she said. The chamber will share these stories through social media, on its website and through its e-newsletter until Dec. 24.
For more information and to view business’ stories, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com, @exclakemtka on Instagram or facebook.com/ExcLakeMtkaChamber.
