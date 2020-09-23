Johnson announces run for reelection to Shorewood City Council

Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson has announced he is running for reelection to the Shorewood City Council. He has served on the city council since 2017.

Johnson works in marketing and began his career in New York City. He returned to Shorewood with his wife and two daughters eight years ago, according to a release on his candidacy.

Under the current council, city hall has transformed and continues to improve, he said. That is through new staff in key positions, Shorewood becoming more proactive in its long-term capital improvement plan, ensuring resident input is heard and taking advantage of low interest rates to minimize tax impact to residents, he said.

In New York, Johnson was the president of a park conservancy, which helped redevelop land on the Hudson River into a public park. His enjoyment of volunteering for the park conservancy was one of the reasons he became a planning commissioner in Shorewood, he said.

On the Planning Commission, he participated in planning Badger Park’s renovation. One of his goals is to continue improving the parks and trail systems. Serving on commissions provided insights into how the city operates, he said, adding it was an invaluable way to gain the experience needed to be a successful council member.

“After serving Shorewood on city council for the past four years, I have gained the experience and knowledge required to best serve Shorewood residents,” Johnson said.

Info: johnsonforshorewood.com

