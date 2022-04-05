The musical comedy runs from April 1 to Aug. 27.
Margaritas were flowing freely – both on- and off-stage – for Old Log Theatre’s opening weekend of its musical comedy “Escape to Margaritaville” April 2.
The show was rampant with audience participation from “parrot-heads,” familiar songs to sing along to, clever euphemisms and enough romance to leave everyone clutching their hearts. The musical comedy features both original and Jimmy Buffett songs with a story revolving around a part-time bartender and singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all and stay to find something they never expected.
“At all of (Buffett’s) restaurants and all of his resorts... there’s kind of this idea that Margaritaville is a state of mind and I think that that kind of correlates to what people are going into the summer feeling. There’s just that relaxed feeling of positivity and leave all your troubles at the door and have a couple margaritas and really have a great time. I think it’s just the perfect show for this summer as we move, hopefully, fingers crossed, move into a more positive state of a mind for everybody,” said Director Eric Morris, who has been with the theatre since 2015, first as a performer and later as a director.
After a lengthy break due to the pandemic, Old Log Theatre re-opened in October with the show, “The Play That Goes Wrong.” According to Morris, “Escape to Margaritaville” is not only a big title this summer for regional theatres, but he said their show will draw the audience in visually, making them feel like “they’re sitting on a beach, enjoying a beverage, just letting the sun rays hit them.”
“We’re finally at a place where we feel like we might be able to venture out and enjoy people again and enjoy creating a communal experience, which when you’re watching theatre together with a group of people, watching performers on stage, that’s kind of what you’re doing and I feel like that’s what this show is about and that’s what Jimmy Buffett’s tours are about,” Morris said. “He’s such an iconic, live performer and every stop that he makes on his tours it’s just a celebration of life and a celebration of positivity and a celebration of creating a connection with an audience and the audience feeling connected to him. There’s just no better time to reconnect.”
St. Paul resident Ryan Lee, who debuted at Old Log Theatre in this show as Tully, the younger version of Jimmy Buffett, said he related to the show’s story as a singer-songwriter himself.
“I know that story of wanting to tell stories and wanting to speak your truth through music, and so that was really what drew me to the story and the role and just his love for songwriting,” Lee said “Jimmy Buffett, everything about him, he just loves it so much and that comes through with Tully too.”
Lee said he also loved diving into Buffett’s other songs that weren’t as popular, which he frequently left on shuffle in his car.
“These songs pop up and I’m like, ‘how did I not know this gorgeous tune that sits next to a James Taylor and a Carole King?’... That’s been really exciting, to kind of flip that ‘oh, he’s not just some drunk, stoned, party center.’ There’s so much story and so much heart there and his heart for what he does,” he said.
Plymouth resident Maureen O’Malley, who returns to Old Log Theatre as uptight Margaritaville vacationer and environmental scientist Rachel, agreed. She said many only knew Buffett as a caricature when he really had a great song-writing ability.
Sam Stoll of Eden Prairie also debuted at Old Log Theater in this show playing Brick, Tully’s close friend and the island’s fun-loving bartender.
“(The show’s) a good time. It sounds simple, but there’s just so much happening right now in the world and I think one of the best things about theater is it gives you an escape and it gives you a reason to come together with other people, which we haven’t really been able to do for a very long time, so it’s just a good time,” he said.
O’Malley said theatre often gets held to a different standard than TV or film.
“We expect everything to have to be this great, high-brow art thing but I think it’s really refreshing to go into a space and just have fun and this big communal party experience with the other people who are seeing the show with you. That’s a really special thing, too,” she said.
To commemorate the show, the theatre’s restaurant Cast and Cru has margarita-themed specials and staff dressed up in costumes. Margaritas and other bar items are also available for purchase before and during the show on the weekends.
The book is by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. “Escape to Margaritaville” is on Old Log Theatre’s stage from April 1 to Aug. 27. Performances are held on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are on sale now at www.oldlog.com and through the box office at 952-494-5951.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.