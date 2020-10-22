‘It is solved by walking,’ a friendship is made amid the pandemic

Kay Reichert of Excelsior and Betty Gust of Minnetonka knew each other from The Marsh fitness center in Minnetonka. Neither expected that running into the other in late June at a grocery store would lead to a friendship.
When they saw each other at the store, Gust asked the question that set their journey in motion. “I’m bored, do you walk?” Since then, the pair has walked around 200 miles together and are currently over 40 miles into the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
In October, Gust is trying to walk 5miles a day. Last month, her goal was 4 miles a day.
She was a walker even before COVID-19, but always had a schedule to keep between walks, playing bridge, Mahjong and going to The Marsh. Her goal is to log 100 miles before her 85th birthday on Oct. 26.
Reichert, 62, was also a walker before the pandemic. She’s gotten used to walking as much as they do but used to walk 3 to 4 miles a day. It’s been fun to find someone who walks at the same pace and is so like-minded, she said. She was a corporate event meeting manager, but for now, the industry has disappeared, she added.
Gust was previously trying to decrease her mile time. Now, she doesn’t care. She enjoys leisurely walking and slowing down to look at things along the way. She isn’t going to The Marsh or playing bridge and Mahjong right now so she has time to enjoy being out in nature while the weather is warm, she said.
The pair is always trying to find a new place to walk. They’ve walked around Christmas Lake, Minnehaha Falls, the Stone Arch Bridge, Nicollet Island and are now working toward completing the Dakota Trail.
The Latin phrase, “solvitur ambulando,” which means it is solved by walking, spoke to Reichert. She figured that going on these adventures would be a nice thing to do during the pandemic. With everything going on right now, walking has been really therapeutic, she said.
Reichert and Gust saw each other around The Marsh before, but had never had a conversation, Reichert said. It’s been fun to share travel stories and recipes and laugh together. Gust is so spontaneous, she said, adding that if it’s a nice day she’ll drop everything to go on a walk.
Gust admires Reichert’s spirit of adventure. Together they’ve peaked into churches, watched corn fields be harvested, spoken to other people on the Dakota Trail and were shooed off private property a few times.
On a memorable day on the trail, the two were walking near Gale Woods Farm when Reichert thought she saw a woman walking a goat but told herself it must just be a big puppy. When they went to look at a sculpture garden off the trail, they ran into the woman again with her 2-month-old goat named Gwen. The goat walks alongside her owner without a leash on the trail. The two walkers got to feed the little goat.
The walks have motivated Gust to get out of bed in the morning with something to look forward to. She has noticed that she’s more energetic. When she’s sore she goes to see her chiropractor, who won’t tell her to slow down because she wouldn’t anyway.
“My theory is you can sleep when you’re dead,” Gust said.
Gust engages her children and grandchildren in her walking routine by taking pictures of her adventures and texting them “where’s grandma?” They have to guess where she took her walk.
The walks are about making the most of every day and appreciating the beauty around them, Reichert said. Compared to everything else going on it’s been an escape and a beautiful experience, she added. With how isolated people are right now, the friendship that has developed has been meaningful to her.
When winter is in full swing, Gust anticipates masking up and walking. She’ll use Nordic poles, chains on her boots and will walk slower and not as much outside, she said. They’ll figure out their winter plan, Reichert said, adding they never know where they’re going to go, but they will keep it up.
The COVID-19 virus will be here through the winter, so, why complain if she can’t do anything about it, Gust said, adding she might as well make it fun.
