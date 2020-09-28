Individual wanted for narcotics fled in South Lake Minnetonka area

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department

On Sept. 25, officers from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an individual wanted for narcotics when he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, according to South Lake Minnetonka’s Chief of Police Mike Meehan.

Pedestrians and cyclists were asked to remain in their homes and away from certain areas while police K-9 units searched the area. Meehan confirmed that narcotics were recovered during the incident.

“While the suspect remains at-large, we do not believe there is any increased danger to the public,” Meehan said.

