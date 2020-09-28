Individual wanted for narcotics fled in South Lake Minnetonka area

On Sept. 25, officers from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an individual wanted for narcotics when he fled in a vehicle and then on foot, according to South Lake Minnetonka’s Chief of Police Mike Meehan.
Pedestrians and cyclists were asked to remain in their homes and away from certain areas while police K-9 units searched the area. Meehan confirmed that narcotics were recovered during the incident.
“While the suspect remains at-large, we do not believe there is any increased danger to the public,” Meehan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.