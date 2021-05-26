On Saturday, June 5, ICA will celebrate 50 years of offering hope and assistance to community members in need around Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland.
From the organization’s first days of bagging food in a Hopkins basement, ICA has expanded its food shelf and resources to meet the growing needs of the community, which have been compounded by the pandemic.
In 2020, ICA served 630 new families and the output of services has grown over 900%, according to Patti Sinykin, ICA’s development director.
Housing services have also experienced exponential demand, she noted.
The pandemic brought on challenges within the organization as leaders looked for ways to safely serve clients in need while also operating with a limited number of volunteers.
Now, the food shelf has opened to in-person shopping and the organization’s 750 volunteers are back at full capacity.
ICA Community Development Coordinator Shirley Buehler said volunteers are “the heart of the organization,” and the job couldn’t be done without them.
Buehler began as a volunteer with the organization after her retirement 21 years ago.
“I was hooked,” she said, which eventually led her to become a staff member a few months later.
Longtime ICA volunteers and supporters Woody and Elaine Love of Shorewood are excited to be celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary. Woody began volunteering as mayor of Shorewood in 1998.
“I was just so impressed with the organization,” he said.
The greatest obstacle has been the community’s lack of realization that there is food insecurity within the lakes area, Love said, which is why he committed to help raise awareness by hosting fundraising and outreach events.
The compassion he witnessed in the organization and knowing what it means to help the community, “has impacted me to the core,” he said.
“They are the biggest single component of a safety net that we have in this area,” he said, adding that the pandemic has shown how the need can appear so unexpectedly.
Unable to rely on volunteers during the pandemic, Love said he was proud they were able to maintain their level of service in spite of those challenges.
Elaine Love has also been volunteering for 12 years, mainly helping with special fundraising events, her favorite being the “Bag for Tips” event at the Minnetonka Cub Foods around Thanksgiving.
There, she can be seen bagging customers’ groceries while wearing a turkey hat.
Recognizing ICA’s 50 years of service to the community, Elaine said “it’s absolutely remarkable. And there is still room for people to get involved.”
“Fifty years later, it’s still there and still needed,” she said.
History of ICA
The organization began as a teen clinic and was never intended to be a food shelf.
In the late 1960 and early 70s, a study group of women evolved to form the Interchurch Community Association. It was officially sponsored by five area churches: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, All Saints Lutheran Church, Faith Presbyterian Church, St. David’s Episcopalian Church and Mizpah United Church of Hopkins. Today, ICA is supported by 36 congregations.
The owner of West Floral, which is now Westdale Floral, gave ICA the property next to the floral shop to house the teen clinic upstairs, offering low-cost medical assistance to young persons. This was the beginning of West Suburban Teen Clinic, Teens Alone – now Moving Forward.
Services expanded and ICA began connecting community members in need to mechanics, dentists and lawyers, as well as a “call-a-day” program where volunteers call to befriend and check on the needs of elderly persons living alone.
In 1971, the Help Chest was created, offering both emergency food and clothing. This was the start of ICA’s food and clothing offerings.
As ICA expanded its service offerings, it moved to the basement of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hopkins before securing a city-owned house on Williston Road in Minnetonka.
In 2006, after a vigorous capital campaign and a gift of land and money from the community and St. Davids Episcopal Congregation, the ICA moved into its building on St. David’s Road, where the administrative offices remain.
From 2008-2013, ICA grew from 469 to 1,085 food services, requiring a larger facility. In 2013, the organization moved its distribution and collection site from St. David’s to K-Tel Drive, near the border of Minnetonka and Hopkins.
This new site was designed with a “choice” food shelf model, in which clients choose the food they want for their families, adding more dignity to their experience.
In 2018, ICA obtained Super Shelf certification for its emphasis on fresh produce and nutritious choices. ICA’s mobile food shelf targets seniors and families in the community by delivering food to several high-density housing areas and local churches. ICA also provides home delivery to clients who are home-bound or unable to visit the food shelf. During the recent COVID-19 period, ICA converted the food shelf to a curbside, choice set-up, and significantly increased the number of home deliveries.
Open house set
for June 5
All are welcome to attend the anniversary celebration, which includes an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the ICA Food Shelf, 11588 K-Tel Dr., Minnetonka.
The open-house style event will feature cupcakes, local art sales with proceeds benefiting ICA, guest speakers, as well as the opportunity to win door prizes and mingle with neighbors.
Entertainment will be provided by the Rince na Gréine Irish Dancers and live music by Yo Jimbo Jazz, featuring Jerry Benson, a long-time ICA volunteer, and much more.
For more information, visit icafoodshelf.org or call 952-938-0729.
