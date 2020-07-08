ICA Food Shelf has announced the appointment of Daniel Narr as the new executive director as Peg Keenan plans to retire in August.
Based in Minnetonka, ICA offers food, financial assistance and employment assistance to 800 families each month from Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland.
“ICA has a long history of helping our neighbors in need,” Keenan said. “Dan’s background and experience show that he shares that commitment. I am so pleased to know that Dan will further ICA’s work in addressing hunger, homelessness, employment, and other basic needs as well as working to eliminate disparities within our community.”
Narr previously served as the CEO of Providers Choice, executive director of Gilda’s Club Twin Cities and of Mano a Mano International Partners. He is a past member of the Minnetonka Rotary Club and TwinWest Chamber of Commerce. He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University and has completed additional coursework at the University of St. Thomas and United Theological Seminary.
Sheila McMillan, the president of ICA’s Board of Directors, said Narr “was a clear choice” for the position, with his experience in leadership roles, successful fundraising and “a track record of helping organizations evolve in response to changing environments.”
“He also has a deep respect for ICA and the work that we do and is passionate about solving food insecurity,” she said.
“It is easy to grasp and realize the unquestionable commitment ICA brings to their community offering hope to people in need while delivering with dignity every step of the way. I am humbled to have this opportunity to make a difference,” Narr said. “I am equally excited to be joining a well-respected and experienced staff and volunteer program that I can learn from and gain their valuable insights as we establish a strong strategic focus to achieve its next level of program delivery.”
Keenan has led the organization since 2013 with accomplishments including a new building, new service model, program changes, growth in service, and, most recently, a global pandemic.
She was planning to retire Aug. 7, a week before her son’s previously scheduled wedding, which has since been postponed to next year, though her retirement date has not.
“It has been my honor to steward ICA and to serve this community for nearly seven years,” Keenan said. “I’m so grateful to live where people care so passionately for each other and each other’s welfare. I know my successor, Dan Narr will see this as well.”
ICA Development Director Patti Sinykin said working with Keenan has been a real pleasure.
“She is very thoughtful in every decision she makes and always has the best interest of our clients and community in mind. Peg’s leadership will have lasting effects,” she said. “Despite the difficult time of retiring during a pandemic, she leaves ICA well set up for a successful future. She will be missed by staff and volunteers alike and we all wish her well.”
Keenan, a resident of Woodland, said she is inspired daily by those living in the seven communities “whether they are our clients who are coming to us and advocating for the needs of their families, or our supporters who donate funds to allow ICA to do what we do, or our volunteers who spend their time helping us deliver our services. I will miss all of these people.”
She will also miss working with “an amazing staff who are dedicated, bright and willing to do the hard work to ensure our neighbors have what they need,” she said.
Keenan has served in various capacities throughout the community, including a term on the Minnetonka School Board 2010-13. She and her husband, Kevin, also helped form the nonprofit Haiti Outreach.
While COVID-19 has hindered some retirement plans, Keenan said she will look for ways to continue to supporting the community and ICA.
Get more information at icafoodshelf.org or by calling 952-938-0729.
