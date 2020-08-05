Excelsior’s Brian Peterson began his love for water early. He learned how to swim at his grandpa’s cabin on Green Lake when he was 2 years old.
After a 30-year career as a lawyer Peterson, who will turn 70 later this month, is retired and lives with his wife in a home he built on Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior.
Peterson spent much of his childhood on Lake Minnetonka’s water. He grew up in Edina but his family had a cottage on Lake Minnetonka’s West Arm Bay and a home on Lafayette bay.
Summers consisted of swimming, water skiing and boating with occasional stops to the A&W restaurant for burgers, fries and a glass of root beer. From Memorial to Labor Day the center of everything was the water, Peterson said.
“We had always said we were lake rats. Once a lake like Lake Minnetonka gets into your blood, you’re a goner,” he said.
A love for lakes
Visiting 52 countries and all 50 states, Peterson has seen his fair share of fresh water. In Minnesota alone he’s been to around 754 lakes. There are so many great lakes around us, he said, adding there’s no more unique place than Lake Minnetonka.
Not long after ice out is declared, Peterson is ready to hop in the water. Some years he has started swimming in late April, but as he’s gotten older it’s rolled back to May or Memorial Day if it’s a particularly bad spring. He tries to shoot for as early as he can, he said.
He can be spotted swimming until the beginning of October. He has a wet suit but is too lazy to put it on, he said. People boat by to ask if he’s alright, thinking he fell off a boat or if he’s crazy for being in the water. He responds with “yeah pretty much” or “gotta love it” because people don’t understand. When you’re addicted to the lake you don’t care, he said.
Once swimming on the lake becomes impossible, Peterson gets his mile swim in at one of the fitness centers he belongs to.
When January comes around and he thinks back to the summer, Peterson knows he’ll be mad at himself if he didn’t go boating or swimming every day. For more than 30 years he’s made a point to swim a mile everyday he can. If it’s a particularly hot day he’ll swim three times, he said.
Peterson has had a few close calls over the years. Once, on Lake Minnewashta, where he lived for 10 years, he was swimming in the late afternoon with the sun behind him. A boat was coming and he realized they couldn’t see him. Having nowhere else to go, he dove down deep and listened to the engine roar overhead. When he resurfaced he took a deep breath and continued with his swim.
A similar incident happened on Lake Minnetonka. People like to cruise, he said, adding they don’t think of swimmers having a right to be out in the middle of a bay.
On his swims, he’ll occasionally encounter a neighbor’s untied boat or jet ski that got lose. He leaves them a voicemail, but if it’s still out when he goes on his next swim of the day, he ties it up for them, he said.
“I’m kind of the old man of the sea. I keep an eye on things and help out the neighbors,” he said.
Natural stress reliever
Sunset swims, when the sun is setting and the clouds are lit up with beautiful colors, are his favorite. A close second are the midnight swims he takes when friends are over. It’s quiet and relaxing because there’s little wind and no one else is on the lake.
Peterson finds the water healing. The lake is where he goes when things are bothering him or he’s thinking about something too much.
“You get down to the lake and it all melts away. It’s just you and the water,” he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson is glad that people can get out and enjoy Lake Minnetonka when many other things are closed. It still feels like when he was a kid and could fool around in the water and have fun, he said.
Most people are maintaining a social distance and occasionally someone on the lake will have a mask on. For the most part, COVID-19 doesn’t even enter your mind because the lake is so pristine, he said.
Peterson doesn’t have any intentions of ending his swimming tradition. Being in the water feels like it’s meant to be, he said. If you push yourself it’s a great exercise because it doesn’t put stress on your body. He can’t give up something so simple and natural, he added.
