The Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street, in the historical Miller Block Building at 234 Water St., will open by the end of March. 

The Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street, featuring four individually designed rooms, will open by the end of March. The hotel is in the historical Miller Block building at 234 Water St., which was built in the early 1900s.

Two rooms on the second floor in the front of the building are studios and the two rooms in the back are one-bedroom units. All rooms are equipped with bathrooms and full kitchens. The hotel does not provide full services such as room service or a formal lobby and operates similar to an Airbnb rental model.

The four suites

The suites have a subtle nautical style with a color scheme of blue, cream and gold. Kate Regan, owner and designer of The Sitting Room, styled the interior finishings. Each suite gets its name from a bay on Lake Minnetonka. Smithtown and St. Alban’s are studios and Maxwell and Wayzata are one-bedrooms.

The rooms feature granite countertops, high ceilings, king beds, decor tailored to each room and three of the suites have pull-out couches. Each room will include robes and chocolates made by a local company.

Visitors in the front two suites can get a glimpse of Water Street through refinished windows and exposed brick gives the rooms a historic touch. A sliding barn door sections the bedroom off from the living space in the back two suites.

Weekend rates in the summer will be more than $300 a night, said Jeff Verdoorn, one of the development partners who purchased the building. There will be an additional cleaning service fee, similar to an Airbnb model. The weekly and off-season rates will be less but haven’t been determined.

On the first floor of the Miller Block Building, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. will take over the Capers retail space. The partners are working on the possibility of common space on the first floor.

COVID-19 precautions

Each suite has self-contained heating and cooling units so there is no air exchange, Verdoorn said. A professional cleaning company will clean the rooms.

Excelsior draws in visitors

One of the questions hotel owners must ask themselves is what amenities the hotel offers, Verdoorn said, adding one of the greatest features is the city of Excelsior. They created four special rooms in the heart of the community, he said and the building will be a special asset for the city.

“It’s become a destination city for the folks in the Twin Cities, to come to Excelsior to dine, and to shop and to enjoy all of the events,” Verdoorn said.

The fact that the hotel isn’t open yet hasn’t stopped visitors from inquiring about a stay. Verdoorn said he’s received several calls and emails from people trying to book their honeymoon night or a place to stay for a wedding.

Looking forward to the opening

Verdoorn is ready to show the four suites off to the public. The process took longer than expected for him and his development partner Tyler Nelson.

They plan to host an open house for local businesses to take a look at the space. With COVID-19 restrictions, the event may be delayed, Verdoorn said.

Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/HotelExcelsiorMN.

