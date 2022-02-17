The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser in Hopkins will have both an in-person and virtual option this year, but after 24 years, it will also likely be its last.
Empty Bowl has supported Minnetonka-based ICA Food Shelf and ResourceWest in Hopkins, local nonprofits that serve low-income families, and individuals in the west metro for nearly a quarter century.
Since the pandemic began, both organizations have seen an increase in demand for their services.
“Whatever kind of help or assistance they’re reaching out to either organization for, we’re seeing larger demand. New people coming in the door who haven’t been in a position maybe in recent years where they needed this kind of support,” said Tracie Stanton, the program and engagement coordinator for ResourceWest.
This year’s fundraiser will be the last Empty Bowls event, according to organizers.
“It just seemed like this was the right time to take a step back, and more than ever, our organizations are working together supporting the community and want to re-envision what does community gathering look like in the future,” said Patti Sinykin, the advancement director for ICA Food Shelf.
Throughout the years of the event, thousands of supporters have raised more $1.2 million for both ICA and ResourceWest. The fundraiser usually brings in around $65,000 each year.
“We’re just rethinking what this work will look like for the next 24 years. I’m also thinking of it personally more as this is version one of this great community-centered fundraiser and what is vision two going to look like?” Stanton said.
Empty Bowls was originally founded by Hopkins Public Schools art teachers and leaders at Hopkins Community Education. Starting in 1999, art students and community potters have created hundreds of unique soup bowls for this soup meal event.
Both organizations were amazed by the support from the community last year when they pivoted to make Empty Bowls virtually accessible for the first time ever due to the pandemic. Last year donors stopped by ICA Food Shelf to choose a piece of community-created art along with a coupon for a free cup of soup from one of Hopkins’ favorite local restaurants.
“We missed being able to see everybody in-person, but received a lot of support from the community,” Sinykin said.
She said this year is primarily about celebration and appreciation to the community for their support. The event has always been about people coming together and participating in any way that they can.
“This is a celebration, but it does not mean an end. Both ResourceWest and ICA are extremely committed to the community and I would say now more than ever,” Sinykin said.
A Celebration of Empty Bowls Happy Hour in-person event is being hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. at LTD Brewing Co. on Feb. 21. Anyone who attends the LTD event will receive a free take home bowl and a soup coupon for a free cup of soup donated by local restaurants will be included in all thank you notes for the event.
Also, 20% of any LTD Brewing proceeds from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 will go back to ICA and Resource West including in-store, to-go and gift card sales.
The music and art silent auction will be online March 1-7. The online event will feature fun food items, program updates from ICA and ResourceWest, and a look back at Empty Bowls through photos and videos from past Empty Bowls events.
Anyone interested in helping can sponsor the event by donating $250 or more, donate art for the community art auction, or donate funds to the event.
