The annual Kannonball Holiday Lights Kruise made the holidays special for residents of South Lake Minnetonka senior living homes. The group typically decorates cars in holiday decor and lights, drives around the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and donates toys to the children. This year, the group added a pit stop to their parade, so senior citizens could enjoy the festivities.  
Holiday car parade makes the season brighter

The parade of over 45 decorated cars and trucks went through the Pillars of Shorewood Landing parking lot. The residents bundled up and went outside or watched from their patios. The seniors enjoyed waving at the cars and the drivers waving back, said Chris Deibele, outreach and sales director for the facility.
Senior residents have been more isolated and are separated from family and friends, so staff members work to provide fun activities. The seniors aren’t doing the things they’d normally be doing during the holiday season, so this outdoor event brought them some joy, said Deibele. Anyone willing to go out of their way to do something kind for the senior citizens during this time of year, or any, is appreciated by the community at the Pillars of Shorewood Landing and by residents, she added.  

