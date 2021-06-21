Burning of steamboat Excelsior

An advertisement of the burning of steamboat Excelsior, in 1909 by Hall, Black & Co. Printers.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will present “Shipwrecks and Disasters of Lake Minnetonka,” a cruise aboard the Lady of the Lake with historian Scott McGinnis. The cruise will be Monday, July 19. Boarding will be at 6:45 p.m. at the Excelsior docks. Tickets are $22.50 for Historical Society members, $37.50 for non-members and must be reserved online at shipwrecks-disasters.eventbrite.com.

McGinnis will share tales of shipwrecks and nautical disasters on Lake Minnetonka beginning in the 1850s. He will discuss sinking boats, exploding boilers and many other calamities which have disturbed the serene waters of the lake as the vessel cruises over the sites of several of the wrecks.

For more information, visit elmhs.org or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments