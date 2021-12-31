Businesses opened, Deephaven lost its mayor, two Excelsior hallmarks joined the National Register
In 2021, the areas of South Lake Minnetonka were able to return to some normalcy, including opening new businesses and hosting events that were postponed the year before due to the pandemic. Excelsior was recognized twice on the National Register, Deephaven lost its longtime mayor, gained its first female mayor and the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department hired a new police chief for the area.
New businesses come to town
Nine entrepreneurial women purchased the historic bed and breakfast on Water Street in downtown Excelsior. They revealed some of their plans for transforming the space into a vacation rental, all while producing a TV show in the process.
Real estate and land developer Kelly Olsen of Mound is always looking at properties in Excelsior, and when this house came up, she reached out to the listing agent and wrote an offer, sight unseen.
She saw the potential in the historic bed and breakfast in what seemed to be an ideal location at 371 Water Street in Excelsior.
Olsen then reached out to her monthly networking group, The Power of She, and eight women jumped on board with her.
“We actually had more interest than we had shares available,” Olsen said.
Now, they intend to convert the space into more of a vacation rental for larger parties and groups, whether it be weddings, retreats, reunions or any other special event.
Since the new owners closed on the bed and breakfast Aug. 11, the Guest House has already been the hospitality suite for multiple weddings, Olsen said.
When finished with the project, there will be 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, though it’s currently available for rent and can accommodate up to 14 guests for about $1,000 a night.
Other improvements include exterior and interior painting, new linens and furniture, refinishing the hardwood floors, replacing carpet, turning two small kitchens into one large kitchen, and converting the lower level, tuck-under garage into additional living space.
The other women involved are: Trisha Raich, builder and designer at NR Properties Inc.; Kari Nokken, founder of the nonprofit Patiently Waiting; Michelle Young, wealth management; Maria Anderson, insurance agent at Maria D Agency - State Farm; Jorie Wilkinson, executive assistant at Olsen Global, LLC; Jennifer Dierkhising, mortgage banker at Refined Lending; Joanna Kelzenberg, financial adviser turned “Household CEO;” and Mandy Meisner, Anoka County Commissioner.
Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean, 135 Lakeview Ave. in Tonka Bay opened May 26.
The original Tequila Butcher is in Chanhassen and the food at the new location will be similar, said Tony Donatell, one of the owners. The restaurant features Latin food, barbecue, smoked meats and a full drink menu that includes local draft beer and fresh margaritas and Palomas.
Tequila Butcher will pay homage to the past. The owners of the Caribbean asked that Tequila Butcher keep a few signature items from the previous menu, such as a burger and thick-cut onion rings.
The space will be spruced up with a new bar top, lighting and a 10-foot outdoor wood-fired smoker to smoke fish and meats.
“The whole marina is going to smell like barbecue,” Donatell said.
Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean will have about five boat slips dedicated to customers who want to dine in or take barbecue food or drinks to go on the water. In the future, they hope to offer more slips, Donatell said, who added that the parking lot has also been expanded.
Being a family establishment embedded in the neighborhood is important to the Caribbean, said Kelly Wischmeier, owner-partner in the Caribbean. She noted that the restaurant will continue to offer favorite menu items from the past.
Other businesses continued to thrive, including Amy Bachler, an Excelsior resident, and her daughter, Heidi Schmieg, who lives in Waconia, the owners of Sota-Licious, 2419 Highway 7, Excelsior. The bakery opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic in June of last year.
Sota-Licious opened June 5, 2020. People commented that it was bad timing to open amid the pandemic, but Bachler and Schmieg had planned and started construction a year prior.
“We quit our jobs and had bills to pay so we were going to open,” Schmieg said.
Customers were thankful they did open because the bakery brought some happiness to the area, she added.
It ended up being a positive way to start, Schmieg said. Neither she nor Bachler had worked in a bakery before, so being not too busy gave them time to learn the process and get in a rhythm.
Schmieg and Bachler, like many business owners, had to learn how to shift their business. One of those adjustments has been individual packaging, Schmieg said. At an additional cost, Sota-Licious can individually package treats.
The bakery’s cases are stocked with cupcakes, cookies and bars in flavors that change on a regular basis. The most popular baked goods are the sea salt caramel cupcakes, lemon bars, chocolate scotcharoos and anything with candies or Oreos. Sota-Licious also makes custom cakes, cookie cakes, cupcakes and bars.
Because Sota-Licious changes its flavors of treats every week, they try to sell out of everything on Saturdays. Whatever doesn’t sell is donated to local nursing homes, medical centers, businesses and public safety organizations such as the Excelsior Fire District and South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
Excelsior hallmarks
In October, the National Register of Historic Places added both the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha and Excelsior’s downtown commercial district to its list.
“Minnehaha’s listing in the National Register opens up grant opportunities to preserve the boat and gives her the recognition she deserves,” said Tom McCarthy, president of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka, the organization that owns, maintains and operates the vessel.
The steamboat has struggled to find a home since 2019 when it lost access to the ramp it used to launch into Lake Minnetonka. The vessel is currently housed in a heated storage facility in Excelsior.
Built in 1906, the steamboat provided fast and reliable transpiration for tourists and residents in the area for 20 years until it was purposely sunk in 1926. In 1980, a team located the steamboat and raised it back to the surface, returning the steamboat to passenger service in 1996. The restored Minnehaha provided rides for an average of more than 10,000 passengers each year when it was in service.
Volunteers continue to maintain the vessel weekly.
For Excelsior’s downtown district, this recognition will provide commercial property owners access to resources and funding for maintenance, according to Excelsior’s website.
“It’s great for our community. What that means for business owners is the opportunity to take advantage of grants and additional funding options for building improvements,” Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said at the annual State of the Cities event, where mayors from Excelsior and the South Lake Minnetonka cities met to update the community on their cities and take questions.
He said that business owners can now take advantage of federal funding and federal grants.
“What’s also really exciting is it gives the city of Excelsior and our businesses a chance to really ramp up marketing, quite honestly,” Carlson said. “Working with the chamber, I think our goal is to put together a marketing campaign to make sure folks know that they have the opportunity.”
According to Jen Weiss, the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, the chamber will be sending a list of grants and resources to businesses and building owners in the community for use in the future.
The National Register of Historical Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. According to the National Register’s website, more than 96,000 properties were listed on the register by the end of 2020. A listing on the National Register is the first step toward eligibility for National Park Service-administered federal preservation tax credits.
Deephaven mayors
Longtime Deephaven Mayor Paul Skrede died Sept. 28 at the age of 75. He had been mayor of the city since 2007.
According to his campaign website from 2020, Skrede moved to Deephaven in 1976 with his wife Paula and son Robbie. Paula Skrede died unexpectedly in 2007.
When he initially ran for a seat on the Deephaven City Council, he wanted to do his “part to revere Deephaven’s rich history and help maintain the qualities the city offered us when we moved in. We wanted to help keep Deephaven, Deephaven,” according to his campaign website.
During his time as an elected official, Skrede touted the construction of a new fire station and city hall as well as work on park improvements and city infrastructure.
Councilmember Steven Erickson served as mayor pro tem until a new mayor was selected.
Councilmember Melissa McNeill was appointed mayor during the Dec. 6 Deephaven City Council meeting. She’s the first female mayor in the city’s history.
“I am very grateful to have this opportunity. It’s obviously very unique and I hope it opens up the channels for more to follow. There’s only been a handful of female city council members in history, so hopefully, what do they say? ‘If you can see it, you can be it’ and I hope this encourages women to get more involved in their community,” she said.
The vote was unanimous. McNeill will serve the remainder of former Mayor Paul Skrede’s unexpired term through 2022.
Her council seat was also declared vacant and the council voted unanimously for Planning Commission Chairperson John Studer to fill the spot and serve the remainder of her McNeill’s.
To honor Skrede, the Northome Avenue Bridge in Deephaven was dedicated to him earlier this month.
New police chief
Brian Tholen was announced as the new chief for South Lake Minnetonka Police Department on Dec. 8.
Tholen will officially join the department Jan. 1, according to a press release from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
“Coming back to my hometown and being the chief, after being at Edina for 25 years, seems like it was an opportunity of a lifetime,” he said.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department started searching for new leadership after former Police Chief Mike Meehan retired in September.
The vacancy brought in 19 candidates, which were later decreased to the top six and then top three, according to Debra Kind, the mayor of Greenwood and chairperson of the coordinating committee.
David Kuhnly from the Golden Valley Police Department and Justin Ballsrud from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department were the other finalists.
After several interviews with the mayors from all of the towns, city staff and various committees, Tholen was chosen as the new police chief.
According to Kind, his experience with the Edina Police Department and being a resident of the area gave him a hometown perspective were two of the reasons he was chosen for the position.
“It’s something in this career, to work for a community that you have a working relationship with, but it is rare and not very common in regards to a chief or any officer living within the community. I think right now, what we are going through in law enforcement, it’s nice to have the connection not only professionally but personally to the community that you’re serving,” Tholen said.
He said he hopes to continue Meehan’s work. He has many goals walking into the department, some of which include getting to know the officers, getting to know the residents and their needs, as well as making sure that the officers are mentally and physically healthy to serve the community.
Tholen worked for the Edina Police Department for 25 years, moving through the ranks as a patrol officer, sergeant and later for seven years as a lieutenant.
Tholen was born and raised in Hennepin County, graduating from Benilde-St. Margaret’s and obtaining his bachelor’s in sociology and criminal justice from the University of St. Thomas. He is also a 2019 graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
