The number of building permits continues to trend higher in Shorewood.
Planning Director Marie Darling gave an update on last year’s building permits and rental licenses Jan. 13 at the Shorewood City Council meeting.
“As you know, we had another busy year in 2019,” Darling said.
A large number of building permits came from the Minnetonka Country Club development. The MCC has been the driver of the permits awarded over the years, beginning in 2016, according to city data. The development has been awarded 96 permits in the last three years.
“We issued a total of 54 permits for new homes, 44 of which were in the Minnetonka Country Club,” Darling said.
This is a slight decrease from the prior year’s total of 60 permits.
The number of permits is expected to return to normal rates.
“We cannot anticipate that this will extend much beyond the completion of that subdivision,” Darling said. “We’ll be dropping back down to our regular amount once the country club is built out.”
According to Darling, 96 of 142 homes have been issued permits in the country club area.
The city has received increased revenue from the permitting fees. According to city data, revenues in 2018 and 2019 were $337,584 and $300,390. Those totals compare to $120,111 in 2017.
“Our revenues are quite high from building permits, but unfortunately that won’t continue beyond a few more years,” Darling said.
Darling also updated the council on a positive year of rental license compliance. According to city data, 14 rental licenses were issued in 2019.
“We continue to get very good compliance on our rental housing license issuance,” Darling said. “We currently have a total of 107 rental licenses issued for 233 rental dwellings throughout the city, which is a pretty good number for the size of the community that we have here.”
According to city data, 27 rental licenses are pending. In 2020, 52 rental licenses are set to expire making this year the largest expiration year for the city.
