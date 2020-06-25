Helping restore north Minneapolis, one T-shirt at a time

The T-shirts are a symbol of future brighter days and that nothing lasts forever, Alex Cordell said.
Cordell and her husband, Dan Cordell, co-own Ace General Store, a men’s apparel, home and gift store on Water Street in downtown Excelsior.
The couple was chatting with the owners of Gray Home and Lifestyle, another Excelsior shop, when they showed them a shirt someone designed in Missouri to benefit their community’s small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They wanted to do something similar for Water Street, Cordell said. They knew the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce was struggling because of event cancellations. That was when all shops were closed, she said.
Reaching out to Ryan Brink, their graphic designer friend, the couple gave him the idea of a hopeful, unifying shirt design. Rather than focusing on one store, the design would have the entire community at its center, she said. Brink even got some inspiration from photos of vintage signs in Excelsior, back when the amusement park was on Big Island.
Then, they had a change of heart.
In the wake of protests over George Floyd’s killing, they wanted the money to go toward rebuilding north Minneapolis, she said. After seeing many small businesses burned down, they knew their community in Excelsior was untouched by it. They needed to give the money to where it’s needed most, Cordell said.
All of the proceeds are going to #RestoreNorth (https://giving.onecause.com/public/02ad4737-2285-4ad2-91c6-95cd66b423bf/fundraisers/c60e5030-69ce-4853-8b11-4727da5054ad/donate). The T-shirts cost $28. They can be found at Ace General Store, Gray Home and Lifestyle, Golden Rule, Brightwater Clothing and Gear and will soon be available at Lake Effect and Be. At Lakeside. The fundraiser is open to anyone who wants to carry the shirts, she said.
“We don’t want to claim ownership over any of it. We would rather have as many shops as possible carrying the shirts,” Cordell said.
They will sell the T-shirts as long as people keep buying them. The plan is to carry the shirts through the summer and see what happens, she said.
The T-shirts are almost sold out and shops reordered more inventory. In the first week, they raised over $1,000 for north Minneapolis. All the shops have waitlists, so they’ll probably raise another $1,000, she said.
“We’re hoping that we can get these T-shirts on everybody to be able to give a sizable donation,” Cordell said.
The Cordells wanted to make sure the language on the T-shirts translated to their new purpose. So, they shared on their website (shopacegeneralstore.com) that it was initially designed as a COVID-19 relief T-shirt. They wanted to be careful to be inclusive and kind, she said, adding they didn’t want to be insensitive to anyone.
It’s easy to feel disconnected and see things going on in another community as not relating to you, she said. The T-shirts are a sign of solidarity, even from a few neighborhoods away.
“We stand in solidarity with the movement and we want to see these cities rebuilt,” Cordell said.
This is one simple thing people can do today to show support. The slogan of the shirt is that there will be brighter days ahead. But, that’s only if we all stand up and do something, she said.
“I can speak for Ace when we say black lives matter and that we stand with the Black Lives Matter movement,” Cordell said.
The couple hopes that the T-shirts can inspire some kindness and hope. That every time people wear the shirt or see it, the hope is that they are inspired to go out and do something good for their community, she said.
Owners of shops have reached out to carry the T-shirts and some owners have come in to buy directly from their shop, she said. Originally, a portion of the proceeds was going to the chamber. It has been incredibly loving and supportive of the money going towards rebuilding, she added.
For more information about the shirts, including selling them, reach out to Ace General Store or go to https://shopacegeneralstore.com.
